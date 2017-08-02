NPP factions close ranks ahead of convention

National People’s Party (NPP) Bulawayo provincial chairperson David Moyo yesterday claimed rival factions in the city had closed ranks ahead of the party’s convention set for next week.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The NPP, led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, has set August 9 as the date for the convention.

The convention was supposed to have been held in July, but had to be postponed due to internal squabbles that had been rocking the party.

In Bulawayo, the squabbles saw rival factions accuse each other of tribalism. Several party members in the city were forced to quit the NPP in frustration as squabbling turned violent.

Mujuru had to despatch a team led by party vice-president-designate Samuel Sipepa Nkomo to try and iron out the differences.

The intervention of Nkomo’s team saw Moyo emerging as Bulawayo chairperson, taking over from Fidelis Gwebu.

“I can safely say we have (as a province) found each other and ironed out our differences. I believe there is peace now in our structures,” Moyo told Southern Eye yesterday.

“There were misunderstandings and indications are that they (squabbling) were being caused by those who joined the NPP for selfish reasons such as the need for positions.

“We have managed to talk to everybody and emphasise on the need for tolerance, peace and unity as a party as we head for the convention and the 2018 elections. I am glad to report that some of the parties have approached us claiming they want to rejoin.”

The NPP convention to elect a substantive leadership to guide the party ahead of the 2018 elections will be held in Harare.

It has not been smooth-sailing for Mujuru since her fallout with Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and others she formed the Zimbabwe People First with before she formed the NPP.