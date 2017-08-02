‘Ndebele king’ faces mounting resistance

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), which is campaigning for secession, has said it is against the revival of an “absolute Ndebele monarchy”, claiming the system promotes dictatorship.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

MRP president, Mqondisi Moyo told Southern Eye that the new Ndebele king, if ever selected, must stick to traditional and cultural issues and stay away from politics.

Moyo said they would support the appointing of a Ndebele king, but attempts to push for the revival of an absolute monarchy would be blocked.

“We, as a party, believe in a constitutional monarchy, not an absolute monarchy. We want a set-up similar to South Africa’s, not the Swaziland set-up,” he said.

“The yet-to-be-appointed king should look into traditional and cultural issues, while governance issues should be left to politicians, who can be mandated by the masses through elections.”

Moyo was explaining his party’s position after Stanley Raphael Tshuma proclaimed himself as the Ndebele king at a ceremony held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo recently.

“In an absolute monarchy, a king cannot be removed by the masses and we don’t want that. We don’t want the Swaziland scenario, as it promotes dictatorship,” he said.

“We took a resolution that, as MRP, we will support a king that will be properly chosen by all the concerned stakeholders not forgetting the chiefs as the custodians of the tradition and the people.”

Tshuma unveiled a new Mthwakazi flag, saying he would “order” the national flag to be pulled down on September 12, the day he set for his coronation.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele king after the British Pioneer Column led by Leander Starr Jameson destroyed the Ndebele kingdom in 1983.

Descendants of the Lobengula family have, however, dismissed Tshuma as an imposter.

Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister Abednigo Ncube recently threatened Tshuma with arrest, describing his actions as treasonous.