Gumbo bubbly ahead of Caps Utd clash

Chicken Inn will be looking to compound Caps United’s problems when the two sides meet at Luveve Stadium this afternoon and in the process of position themselves better in their quest to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title this season.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Rahman Gumbo-coached side are one of the form teams in the league and look to be tussling for the title.

They have raised a lot of expectations after putting together a string of good results.

The former champions have won their first two matches in the second round.

Following their victory over Bulawayo City on Sunday, Gumbo stated that Chicken Inn were up for the title and his side as well as others would soon separate themselves away from “pretenders”.

Three days after hosting Caps United, Chicken Inn travel to Mandava on Saturday to face fellow title contenders FC Platinum, who are also on a fine run having had a good start to the second half of the season.

Gumbo yesterday said he was looking forward to collecting maximum points once more against the Green Machine in his quest to clinch his third league title in the Premiership after winning it twice with Highlanders.

The Chicken Inn gaffer is full of confidence ahead of the Caps United clash.

“We are taking this game like any other and not looking at the fact that Caps United have been struggling of late. We know we are playing the defending champions,” he said.

“My boys are very confident and we want to collect maximum points. We are definitely gunning for the championship; no two ways about it. There is no use telling people lies; I want the championship. What will I be telling my boys and my employers when I say we are fighting relegation when are somewhere at the top?” Gumbo said.

The former champions lost Teenage Hadebe and Tafadzwa Kutinyu to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa and Singida United of Tanzania in the mid-season transfer window and brought in Collins Dhuwa from Shabanie Mine.

They have won seven matches in their last 10 outings, with two draws and one defeat and sit on position three on the log table with 35 points, two behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A win against Caps United this afternoon will take them to the top before the weekend games.