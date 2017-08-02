Council summoned to court over land

THE land ownership wrangle between Marondera Municipality and private developer, Swandev (Pvt) Ltd, has spilled into the High Court, with the latter challenging the local authority to provide proof of ownership for the disputed land.

By Jairos Saunyama

In summons filed at the High Court on July 21 under case number HC 6663/17, Swandev’s lawyer, Gerold Saidi, challenged council to prove that they were the real owners of the 26,2-hectare piece of land that is currently being developed by his client.

“The plaintiff’s claim is for an order declaring plaintiff entitled to State land bounded by Borradaile and remainder of Lot 1 Elmswood in the district of Marandellas measuring 26,2ha,” the summons read.

“If you wish to oppose any of the plaintiff’s claims, you must enter an appearance to defend by making an appropriate entry in the appearance book kept in the office of the registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare within 10 days after service of these summons.”

The land wrangle started after Marondera town clerk Josiah Musuwo published a notice advising home seekers that Swandev was allocating stands on an illegally acquired piece of land.

Swandev, which is owned by suspended Zanu PF councillor, Kennedy Muraicho, claims it was allocated the land by the Local Government ministry under a swap deal for the money it was owed for developing houses under the Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle scheme.

Council has since acknowledged receipt of the summons and indicated its intention to defend the matter.