Call for new book strategy at ZIBF

STAKEHOLDERS at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair (ZIBF) Indaba on Monday called for the development of a new book strategy to deal with setbacks in the sector, chief among them piracy.

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

The 34th edition of ZIBF opened with a two-day indaba, while exhibitions will open today at its ceremonial home, the Harare Gardens.

The indaba was attended by intellectuals and literature lovers, who shared experiences and recommended particularly that the government should prioritise the formulation of a national book policy in order to improve the sector’s fortunes.

Some of the presenters at the indaba, who included acclaimed playwright and author, Stephen Chifunyise, expressed concern over the “legitimisation” of book piracy in the country and called for the formulation of new strategies to curb plagiarism and transform the sector into a viable one.

“There seems to be need for a new strategy that takes into consideration that this economic crime has become a legitimate business and those involved in it justify their actions giving reasons the general public accept as legitimate means of earning a living,” he said.

Chifunyise said the new strategy should also take into consideration that many creative industries such as music and the visual arts are also victims of piracy

“The strategy is that all the victims of piracy, the copyright holders, advocate with one voice for the political will to be built and affected,” he said.

Intellectual Property (IP) fundi, Perkins Meredzi said considering the digital era and the dynamics of copyright legislation, countries in sub-Saharan Africa lag behind in legislation review that acknowledges the importance of limitations and exceptions for the growth of economies.

He recommended that sub-Saharan countries should review their laws to be in line with new developments on copyright and related rights and encouraged them to embrace e-Books.

“For all authors, who are here, the future is going e (electronic), and there is nothing we are going to do about it. We have to follow,” Meredzi said.

The exhibitions at ZIBF will feature a writers’ workshop, publishers, booksellers and librarians’ workshop as well as the meet the author sessions, the live literature centre, children’s reading tent and the digital zone.