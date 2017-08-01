Primaries pointless distraction from main objective

In a war situation, it is extremely imperative that one chooses their battles wisely. It’s not every battle that has to be fought and it’s not every skirmish that deserves expending resources on. Astuteness in politics calls for the very principle of selecting battles shrewdly.

guest column: Learnmore Zuze

The opposition, for a long time, it would appear, could not choose its battles sagaciously. The good news though, is its timely realisation of this part of sense. The suspending of primary elections by the main opposition MDC-T is a move —contrary to popular opinion — anchored in concrete wisdom. Denigrate, castigate and disparage the decision, but the move is a lot wiser than many people would concoct. Nothing could be more critical ahead of 2018. Morgan Tsvangirai has, in essence, grown sager with experience. It is easier to ignite the democracy chorus as many have done and lampoon the opposition leader, but there are times when the ultimate objective has been, quite unnecessarily and, quite unproductively, sacrificed at the altar of so-called democracy.

The troubles and mayhem that have resulted from these primaries in the past should by now have people realise the apparent logic in abandoning them, especially at this crunch time. The damage inflicted by not holding the contentious primaries is far less than the resentment and ill feelings aroused by conducting the toxic primaries. Hatred, splits, sabotage and betrayal at the grand election are very much born of the cat fights brought from primary elections. What use is a purported democracy that destroys the ultimate objective?

Maybe the one question to ask is: What good is purported democracy when all it will do is reinforce Zanu PF hegemony? Opposition stalwarts are not going to come out the very best of friends after primaries. We all know what happens at the primaries; backstabbing and all sorts tactics, some not so smart, are used. This only breeds disunity and distraction. Zimbabweans are crisis weary and primary election fights are the last thing needed. They don’t augur well for the grand objective of bringing enduring change to Zimbabwe.

If there is one thing that people should have realised by now it is the futility of bringing sustainable change through lesser offices. Zimbabwe has had opposition councillors dominating urban councils since the turn of the century. MDC-T, in particular has, at one point, produced an almost equal representation of legislators in the House of Assembly.

It has even produced mayors for the capital city in the last 17 years. But did this bring the ultimate change we have craved for in the last decade and a half? Has it? At one time, Tsvangirai himself sat in the coveted seat of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe, but did that, in essence, bring lasting change?

The all-encompassing objective that every logical creature stepping on Zimbabwean soil is dying to see through is a complete overhaul of the system that has institutionalised corruption, destroyed the dignity of Zimbabweans and incapacitated industry. Zimbabweans are drained from almost two decades of successive crises; they are groaning under the pangs of years of misrule. Reprieve will never come from focusing on primaries. Never!

Democracy is something that most constitutions claim to have, but, in essence, democracy can never exist in its purest form as enunciated in the tomes of political science. I suppose the 90% of the unemployed in Zimbabwe are not, in the slightest, keen on having 80 opposition legislators in Parliament; this doesn’t bring change. Thousands of qualified nurses and teachers who long qualified from college, but wake up basking in the sun every day because of government incapacity to employ, are yearning for a new form of governance and that certainly doesn’t come from the unworkable route of flooding the Houses of Assembly with opposition parliamentarians and senators. The all-important goal is assuming reins of power in totality and bring lasting change to governance.

Zimbabweans, I presume the honest hardworking Zimbabwean, not those whose hands are greased with corruption and survive from the gravy train, want nothing less than a total change of the system. We must choose our battles wisely. The criticism levelled against Tsvangirai is theoretically and bookishly justified but in the real world of Zimbabwean politics that was the mature and judicious thing to do. There is a sole objective and that is to restore Zimbabwe to normalcy. Industry must start kicking.

Police must stop the rampant corruption on the roads. The Judiciary must become truly autonomous. The national broadcaster must be non-partisan. The media should not live under the cloud of fear because of repression. The Constitution needs to be respected. We all want to see a return to the country by our Zimbabweans scattered across the world. We want to see university education, once again, being worth the effort. We want to destroy the legacy of thieves being celebrated as heroes as is the current case. And that is not going to come from having many opposition councillors or MPs.

Primaries are an unnecessary distraction. Let’s focus on the ultimate goal. Zimbabwe can be transformed again.

Learnmore Zuze is a law officer and writes in his own capacity. E-mail: lastawa77@gmail.com