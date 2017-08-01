Gumbo eyes big prize

CHICKEN Inn coach Rahman Gumbo is nursing hopes of getting the former champions their second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title at the end of the season, following his good start to the second half of the season.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The GameCocks were promoted to the top league in 2011 and won their first title in 2015 with coach Joey Antipas.

After beating Bulawayo City on Sunday at Luveve Stadium, the first victory over the club since their promotion into the Premiership last year, Gumbo, who last won the league title locally in 2000 with Highlanders, was bullish, stating he was a contender for this year’s title.

Gumbo took over from Antipas last year after the former Warriors gaffer left for AmaZulu in South Africa.

“We were down in a bad patch in the first half of the season and we overcame it,” Gumbo said.

“I think now we are going down to the finishing line. The second half of the season is like going downstream and it’s a matter of separating the contenders from the pretenders. I have never been a pretender, I have always been a contender.

“I have to impress that to my players. I have got self-belief and I have to put it to my players to be like that and not just being there to make up numbers, but to be true contenders for the title.”

The victory on Sunday came on the back of another derby win on Wednesday, where they accounted for Bantu Rovers.

With 35 points so far, the same as FC Platinum, Chicken Inn are two points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The title tussle will not be an easy one against the two platinum mining teams as well as other contenders such as Dynamos.

FC Platinum and Chicken Inn have games in hand against Caps United.

Dynamos, with 33 points, are also in the picture, have a game in hand against the Green Machine and have an abandoned match against Chapungu that awaits PSL disciplinary committee adjudication, which is likely to go in their favour.

How Mine are also on 33 points, with Black Rhinos and Highlanders on 31.

“It’s very interesting how the competition is going now. The teams that are getting the points now are very serious contenders. In a couple of weeks, you will see the difference. There will be the contenders up there, minus the guys who will be fighting relegation,” Gumbo said.

Gumbo has also won league titles in Malawi and Botswana and last year finished on the fourth spot with Chicken Inn.