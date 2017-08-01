Epworth school bursar up for $16 000 fraud

AN Epworth school bursar appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with swindling his employer of $16 000 received from students via his mobile phone.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused, Darlington Nyangwaya, was not asked to plead to the fraud charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande, who granted him free bail and remanded the matter to August 25 to allow for further investigations.

It is the State’s case that sometime between May 2015 and June 2017, Nyangwaya, who is a bursar at Muguta Secondary School, received school fees from students in cash and mobile money transfers and was expected to deposit the money into the school’s ZB Bank account.

The State alleges Nyangwaya failed to bank some of the money and converted it to his own use.

The alleged scam was unearthed by the school head, who immediately roped in external auditors, who noted a shortfall of $16 074, leading to Nyangwaya’s arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.