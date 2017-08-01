Busy Signal on Zim tour

JAMAICAN dancehall-reggae artiste, Busy Signal touched down at Harare International airport on Sunday for two concerts dubbed Southern Africa Music Arts festival (Sama) that will see him staging his first performance in Bulawayo on Friday before heading to Harare the following day for another act at Glamis Arena.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Speaking to NewsDay, the concert partners Fly Africa’s marketing executive, Patrick Hundu said the One More Night hitmaker is not only in Zimbabwe for the show, but also as a tourism ambassador.

“As a Fly Africa brand ambassador, Busy Signal will tour the big cities to boost Zimbabwean tourism,” Hundu said.

“We have brought him [Busy Signal] earlier and it all has to do with our tourism, we want to boost Zimbabwe’s market and that is the reason we are taking him to Bulawayo and also Victoria Falls.”

Speaking to the media at the airport, Busy Signal said he was excited to be back in the country less than two years after his last performance.

“Zimbabwe is my second home and I am so honoured and happy to be back here with my brothers and sisters,” he said.

Busy Signal promised his fans surprise acts at the shows, where he will share the stage with local artistes, among them Winky D, Seh Calaz, Soul Jah Love, Sandra Ndebele, Killer T, Freeman and Lady Squanda.