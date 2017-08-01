Bliss at Unplugged

The July unplugged concert presented by Coca-Cola which was held at Wingate Park Golf Course in Pomona, Harare on Sunday lived up to its billing, attracting a full house.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Revellers at the monthly blankets and wine-style music concert were entertained by Afro-jazz sensation, Diana Samkange, Ba Shupi and Monkey Nuts and wheel spinners DJs, Reverb 7 and TK Beats.

Afro-jazz lovers were in for a treat, as Samkange put up a top notch performance, before she left the stage for Ba Shupi, who did not disappoint with hit songs Godo and Bhero, which he translated into different languages. He also played songs off his latest album Cream de la Cream.

Circuit resident DJ, Reverb 7 later took to the turntables, sending fans into delirium, with most of his playlist being house music tracks.

In the fashion world, the audience’s outfits were astounding, with most ladies wearing short dresses and tummy-revealing crop tops, which seemed to be the trending style for ladies at similar gigs.

The concert co-founder, Chiedza Danha told NewsDay that they were now extending the music fiesta to Bulawayo and have settled for September 3.

“The intention behind extending the brand to Bulawayo is that we have a lot of lot of loyal unpluggers in Bulawayo, some who even travel to Harare for the show,” she said.

“We are also building a national brand that should have a national reach.

“Bulawayo has amazing artistes and upcoming talent and we are looking forward to having them share their craft on our stage.”

The Unplugged Concert is hosted in a family-friendly environment.