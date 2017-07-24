Students stranded as messenger of court confiscates furniture

AT LEAST 800 pupils at Samaringa Primary School in Mutasa Central constituency were on Friday left stranded after the Messenger of Court pounced and collected all the furniture, computers and stationery in execution of a court order granted in favour of an “underpaid’’ former employee.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The incident happened as pupils were due to sit for their mid-year examinations starting today.

Getrude Saruwaka, the headmistress at the Anglican Church-run school confirmed the development, but referred further questions to Manicaland provincial education director, Edward Shumba.

“Yes l can confirm, but the provincial education director Edward Shumba can give you more information because l gave him the information, we follow protocol,’’ she said.

Contacted for comment, Shumba curtly said: “l am yet to verify the matter, and that is yet to get to me.”

Anglican Manicaland Diocese registrar, Ashley Mutungura could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was answered by a lady who said he had left it at home.

Mutasa Central legislator, Trevor Saruwaka said the Messenger of Court, who was accompanied by eight bouncers, ransacked all classrooms, the staff-room and computer laboratory and loaded desks, computers and stationery into three lorries before driving away.

“On Friday around 1pm, the Messenger of Court arrived while pupils were still in their classes, they presented the documents saying that the school had lost its court case against employee Benhilda Mukondo for underpaying her. The messenger said they needed at least $14 000,’’ Saruwaka said.

‘’So they were on a mission to recover property worth almost $14 000. They started stripping the school of its furniture from Grade One to Grade Seven classes and computer lab. The team comprised eight bouncers,’’ he said.

The school reportedly lost 25 computers, 18 tables, 110 desks and 174 benches, among other properties.

Saruwaka said the legal action should not have inconvenienced the pupils.

“Action taken by the disgruntled employee must be targeted towards parents, school administration and responsible authorities,’’ he said.

