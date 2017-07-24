Downs getting bellyful of Billiat

PRETORIA — Star Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat stands accused of a litany of misdemeanours by the club.
The Sunday Times has uncovered that club president Patrice Motsepe and coach Pitso Mosimane have been advised to get rid of the errant Zimbabwe international.
Multiple well-placed sources at the club have said that Billiat has on numerous occasions arrived at the club base in Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol and often falls foul of the law because of his reckless lifestyle.
Sundowns have put a lid on Billiat’s wayward ways because both Motsepe and Mosimane have a soft spot for him.
In a bid to keep him on the straight and narrow, the technical team includes Billiat in match squads even though he is not part of the selected team so they can keep a close eye on him.
Billiat is accused of:
Arriving at training on numerous occasions under the influence of alcohol.
Being involved in a fight with bouncers at a popular Rosebank nightclub.
Club officials have bailed him out on numerous occasions at the police station after he was arrested for domestic violence and drinking and driving.
The body corporate at the luxury estate where he stays in Kyalami have lodged many complaints about noise as a result of his party lifestyle.
Fighting with security officials at Loftus after he arrived at the venue as a non-playing member “in a drunken state”.
This is the incident that prompted the technical team to force him to attend camp even when he is not part of the playing squad.
He is not resting enough and on one night early this year he was robbed of a luxury watch and an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint at a convenience store in Kyalami after midnight during the week.
The club’s protection of Billiat has infuriated and divided his teammates who have accused the officials of treating him with kid gloves compared to other errant players.
Recently defender Mzikayise Mashaba was suspended and banned from first-team activities after he “substituted” himself at halftime in a 2-2 draw against Baroka FC late last season, a result which probably cost the Brazilians the league title.
“You have certain players who coaches have absolute belief in and they go out of their way to help them, but unfortunately it leaves others disgruntled. They even made Billiat vice-captain to Hlompho Kekana hoping that more responsibility will make him change his ways, but it has not worked and it is very sad.
“At one incident where he fought with bouncers at Kong nightclub in Rosebank he got his leg injured during the fracas, which meant he missed a number of matches. Police were called to the scene but a case was not opened at a police station,” another source said.
“Even at Ajax these things were happening [with Billiat] and Sundowns officials have spent a lot of time trying to help him,” a source who worked with Billiat at the Urban Warriors, said.
Billiat denied any wrong behaviour on his part while adding that he does not know why the club takes him to camp even when he is not part of the playing squad.
“I have not done any of the things that people are saying against me. On the issue of going to camp even when I am not playing, the club can answer that one because I don’t know why,” he said this week.
Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa said: “On the player’s personal life, the club cannot comment. But on issues relating to him and the club we normally deal with them internally,” — Sunday Times
musombodia
Ko angazvitawo sei mfana wedu uyu achiswera naKing Peter Mudapakati Ndlovu kkkkk.Apa mari yakati tiiiiiii at such a young age.Kana ndiwewo.Very few of us would not do the same at such an age with so much money
Shepard Moyo
money with little education can be a problem, its a world wide phenomena, we have seen them rise and we have seen them fall its such a pity, he just needs to discipline himself, otherwise he will end his playing days prematurely .
Sekuru Kaguvi
@ Shepard Moyo, throw Bev into the mix and you’ll have an explosive cocktail!!!!
abu
mfana uyu haazive kuti mari inopera here iyo. remember Shingi Kaondera case
Sharia
Many sportspersons get carried away by the fame, glitz, glamour of success. Even millionaires in USA have become broke – money comes and money goes, I guess this is where a bit of education is required.
sandy
Khama mufana wani,iwa semunhu nekuti vamwe vako vatambi vebhora vave kutotaura nezvefavouretism,nokudare papinda satan apa,unosiya nyika manje manje kana ukasita zvakanaka.
x factor
dofo
joseph
Dai vakamusiya akaenda kwaidiwa guys SUNDOWNS ino hutsinye iri kuda kumupedza chete
joseph
aidiwa kwaka wanda vakavhara vhara
Muvhitori
Unotinyadzisa Khama nxaaaaaaaaa, reform mpfana iwe
Sly Fox
Marriage.
Emmanuel
aHH MFANA UYU FUTI
kalulu wadwala
This boy with roots from Malawi need to change
Mablanko
Dont blame that boy. Even baba vake ndozvanoita varikucourt nekuda kwekumitisa. This boy is hanging with wrong pple.
chinoz bhuhera
this guy should be sent back to zimbo and on top of that plus over penyaya iyoyi he should be give an order to stay here for six months ,you will be ashamed to see how he will reform kugutisa chete ndokunomunetsa mfana uyu
dzatsva
why you so stupid billiat must be serious with you’re behavior usaguta uchidaro
chisaga
rags riches rags replaying here
Basil Para
Ko what does education or not being educated have to do nezvikuita Billiat. MaZimba takaroiwa neakatinyepera kuti maproblems ese pano pasi anopedzwa nechikoro.
king
anomakisa mupfana uyu
wenyajena
kkkk muchamuona zvenyu zvinopera ,wara rose iro kugutisa. ita mushe mufana
juju
whr is his agent
Tangwena
Ndipo pakaperera sarungano
Tangwena
Ngaabvunze Paradzai Mesi naSugar Sugar, mari inopera iyi!
george
I think the bou should read examples of george best,paul gazza,phil masinga,john shoes all this guys had one thing in common money and being great players what happen thy ended up being broke some left homeless and misused all their savings so i suggest this boy khama should put his house in order pretty soon he will follow suit if not careful
george
Education and examples of other who have been in same path a best lessons for one to learn,pretty soon zifa or sundows will end up organising a beneficial match for him whn pennyless if not being careful
quincooo
Anomboziva nhamo irikunyika kwake here mfana uyu
chichi
BILLIAT IS A STAR GUYS ,WATCH SPACE.EVEN IF YOU LOOK A T CHARACTERS OF MANY POPULAR PLAYER,MARADONNA,CANTONA AND RECENTLY RONALDO.THERE IS THIS BAD CHARACTER IN THEM BUT IMI YOU ARE NOT HIS PARENTS TO COUNSELL HIMM LIKE NOW.
musiyeyi its his life.Billiart go far young man.
studio77
Achadzoka kuZimbabwe kuzotengesa ma cigarretes kumabhawa nemajuice card regai muone
Papa P
He will learn the hard way if he continues with his foolishness.Education is good,it helps people to reasojn for themselves zvino ava vaiva madofo.Kufunga kunovanetsa.
jimmy rojer
thats the culture of ghetto youths, kunyanya vapfana vekuMufakose nembare haungachinji zizi kuita huku. zvaari kuita same same nekamwe kamufana kangu kaakadzidza nako
The Mabla
Ko chikoro chapinda papi apa? We have the most educated leaders but one of the worst economies in the world. Tiri kumhanyira ku Mzansi kuna president akagumira grade 3, it’s ironical.
Dominique Rigger
