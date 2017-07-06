Coalition by July 31: Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai (pictured) yesterday declared that the proposed coalition of opposition parties will be a done deal by the month-end, so that various stakeholders would have enough time to strategise collectively to dislodge President Robert Mugabe in next year’s elections.
BY OBEY MANAYITI/XOLISANI NCUBE
Addressing journalists after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe, Tsvangirai said there was need to put an end to speculation on the electoral pact and embark on real issues affecting the people.
“We are targeting the end of July to end these bilateral discussions and we are open to anyone who wants to discuss with us,” he said.
“Once this is agreed, then we will have an alliance agreement and we will be able to have a strategy for elections because I think time is running out and we need to sit down and see how we can tackle the question of elections.”
Tsvangirai, who has already signed similar agreements with National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru and MDC’s Welshman Ncube, said there was need to shift focus to building networks beyond political parties.
“All coalition discussions should end by the end of this month and that the party should now engage in organisational work, which is preparing for elections, continue with networking (and) building networks,” the former Premier said.
Tsvangirai dismissed speculative reports that Mujuru had dumped the MoU she signed with him to pursue another electoral alliance with other political parties.
The MDC-T leader expressed hope that the coalition would win elections despite claims that Zanu PF had already started rigging next year’s polls.
“We don’t want another dispute because any dispute that is going to arise out of this forthcoming election will condemn this country for the next five years to lack of progress, to poverty and, of course, lack of jobs,” he said.
“For me, the 2018 election, we are going to win it, even in the face of rigging circumstances. We are going to win it and I want to encourage every Zimbabwean to have a mentality of saying we are going to make change come 2018.
“It doesn’t matter what Zanu PF can do, this is the year in which the people of Zimbabwe will rescue themselves from this authoritarian regime.”
Tsvangirai accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of exposing itself to manipulation by Zanu PF by tampering with the biometric voter registration data servers.
He said they foiled a plan where Zanu PF, which is registering its people electronically, was trying to have access to the server.
Tsvangirai said although there was need to reach out to other parties, it was important to vet the parties, as some of them were just individuals and not institutions.
He accused Zanu PF of being preoccupied with succession issues, while leaving the country on autopilot.
Ngarivhume said he was excited to be part of the coalition and that only a united front would be strong enough to remove Zanu PF.
“We believe the MDC-T is a very important partner, as we approach 2018 because they are the main opposition and, you know, any meaningful alliance will have to include the MDC-T and so we are quite happy to enter into this alliance to build a formidable force,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mujuru yesterday left other opposition leaders guessing after she failed to pitch up to sign another coalition deal with parties affiliated to the Coalition of Democrats (Code).
Code comprises of MDC, Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party, Dumiso Dabengwa’s Zapu and Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe led by Elton Mangoma, among others.
Democratic Assembly for Restoration of the Economy president, Gilbert Dzikiti, the Code acting chairperson, told a news conference that Mujuru had indicated that she was still looking for a bigger place to accommodate her supporters.
“We had been told that they are looking for a bigger place to host the signing ceremony, a place that could accommodate their supporters,” Dzikiti said as he welcomed Marceline Chikasha of African Democratic Party into Code.
“She (Mujuru) is ready to join Code, but we do not have the date and time or the venue when the event will be held. But it is a matter of time,” Dzikiti said.
Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro’s mobile phone went unanswered when sought for comment.
What is wrong with Mujuru now?
augustinemuganhiri
she needs more time to rest’ she is in so much bitterness.she is confused’ she is busy tryin to prove mugabe something but using the wrong mathematics.let her just suport tsvangirai while watchies from behind.not to lead the oppositions..zimbabweans will never accept that at all
Lutendo
I agree with the President, its high time parties work with time lines.
Muchuva Mutiusinazita
Morgan Tsvangirai is the only genuine tried and tested opposition force…May God help and bless him.
Gandanga
This was a gathering of spoilers, not one of them has held a single or well attended rally compared to Tsvangirai, Mugabe or Mujuru of MDC-T, ZANUPF and NPP respectively. The era of briefcase political parties is over. We want to be shown the magnitude of their support bases, this is a game of numbers, show Zimbabwe what you bring to the coalition. We are tired of seeing faces of the so-called leaders, we demand rallies like what MDC-T, ZANUPF and NPP are doing.
Wezhira wezhara
Mujuru is a Zanu PF project, another Makoni style project whose aim is to divide the vote in the last hour towards elections.
nzou
I think on Mujuru they must think twice coz that lady still misses Zanu pf they must watch her closely.
augustinemuganhiri
she is still bitter to lose such a high post just like that
Muchaona Mapera
handisikuda kutonga, ndinongodawo zvinokwanirana nemhuri yangu, basa, pekugara pakanaka, hutano muchipatara, fundo yevana vangu, nekudya ndichiguta. Mumwe anezvakawanda anongoda kundishungurudza nekunditonga, siyanai naamai ava. havana chido nevanhu veZimbabwe. All she is doing is throwing spanners into the works.
ganya matope
to be honest, i think mai mujuru is not a zanu pf agent as people might put it. she has acknowledged her past and her wrong doings. she has been a woman enough to stand up and say the truth. tsvangirai is not as dump as i thought he also has his flaws but thats in every individual. what do we want as zimbabweans really? why are we accusing each other and saying bad things about each other tsvangirai azoti heee mujuru akadai. lets be serious and united in dislodging this evil government. zvimwe zvese izvi lets put it aside priz ndapota hondo yedu ndeye kuzvisunungura panhamo yatiri kuona iyi under zanu pf government please.
addmore gudo
But why is it that Tsvangirai continues to return to contest Mugabe every election year as if we are short of people in the opposition camp,just like in zanu pf who hv preserved Mugabe upto this hour since 1975,but only by manipulation & not an open platform contest,while blocking hundreds of party members who want to take over-where actually is your democracy-different fr that of zanu pf?Where actually are you saying you are actually diffirent fr zanu pf in real deeds?
Gandanga
Gudo siyana nenyaya dzeMDC-T uri ZanuPF saka imbomira kutaura nezveMDC-T.
wenyajena
the end for this zanu party is near
Tichatonga Wenharo
It’s time people stopped pointing accusing fingers at other opposition partners. If Tsvangirai can do it alone then why is he making this noise about a grand coalition? He knows why Mujuru is important in this political game, and would not want to lose her. I think it is about time people realized that Mujuru is a vital cog in the political wheel and an integral part of the wind of change that we yearn for. So, Tsvangirai is not blind to the existing political landscape; he knows the game plan and needs Mujuru. Some of us supporters/ sympathizers are so myopic that we tend to use emotions where logic should prevail. Pakudiwa magandanga apa to match Zanu pf blow for blow, no two ways about it. Ichooooo!!!!!!!!
chigudu
CHOKWADI ICHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Iwe
Zimbabweans are blind, arent you seeing that Mujuru is still a Zanu, her dismisal from Robert Matuzvi s party was just the beggining of it. She was not even supposed to be included in the grand coalition coz she is the source of confusion. When are we going to see? Nyika iyi yazondirwadza manje. Shall we take arms? They said they were freeing us fro Smith but that is not the case at all, they just brought the most evil devil. Whites were better because they were known cowards who ddn pretend, these Zanu Matuzvi Imbwa Tsvina Satan Mbanje Brongo Musombodia ppl are jus nothing bou more than Hitler himslef, My Zimbabwe whats happening haaaaaaaar narwadziwa.
max
handei tione
Godwin
Ini ndokumbirawo kuti ma opposition parties mumbobatana, vana Biti, Mutambara dzokai tibatane varume tibvise this regime, tosvika riini tichingochemwdzwa ne evil rule yaMugabe. As for the leader of the coalition, Tsvangirai ndiye anofanira ku leader opinda mu office otonga two terms dzake, obaya, Tendai Biti une musoro unodziya, dzoka uuye ubatane nevamwe, political party yose icharamba kupinda mu coalition iyi imhandu yeZimbabwe, lets put our personal differences aside guys tobata nguva ino, tobvisa Mugabe uyu zvozotevera zvozowonekwa. Toda coalition ine all opposition political parties, moenda kuma ruzevha makabatana muchiita ma rally muchibelivisa vanhu, chokwadi tingakundwa nedhara ine 93 years here? Vamwe ndivana Professor asi vanoita sema grade two, all political opposition parties kuna Tsvangirai. Please vatungamiriri vema opposition parties, ndokukumbiraiwo mubatane pliz, pliz, nema Church huyai tibatane mu coalition iyi tibvise ZANU PF iyi yauraya nyika yedu.
MAN KENYA
Coalition making is a process and not an event to give stringent timelines. We cannot engage in a coalition with partners still entangled in intraparty disputes or strings attached. Who, for example, can accomodate Mujuru’s current political upheavals unless she reforms, if at all? Time is of essence but still a recipe for disintegration if taken as the standpoint in coalition building.
augustinemuganhiri
mavakuda kutorera vanhu varikuzikanwa pazvinhu zvavo..apa makaitwa zvekudzingwa.ko nhai dai musinakudzingwa mungadai murikuitei nenyika yawondoka kudai.please endai kwamaiwe musadakukanganisa vanhu
Magubela
time line is essential.
hup
it s intriguing that most groups purporting to join the coalition were actually original members of mdc.so it s like politicians are only interested in enhancing their own bargaining position post elections and not the change they allege to stand for.
the obvious fact it even if eighteen political outfits form a coalition, under the current set-up, zanu pf will “win”. these elections will just serve to legitimise zanu pf.
Diibulaanyika
ZANU is in murky waters and kicking the last kicks of dying now what is needed is to make sure every one stand up go register as voters then vote resoundlngly for Morgan to finish off what we started up with him as workers to for a govt of work\er by worker and totally remove the former terrorists who are causing terror to us and investors for the past 37 years .Remember the only way to stop terror is to remove terror from the terrorists by vote . Once power is taken from zanu through vote it will powerless and will beat or kill anyone no more . Vote is the only thing that will stop zanu thuggery . pasi ne zanu yemadisinyongoro
Kongonya
ZANU chiwororo
Kongonya
Time is money remember they rigged elections since post indipendence
