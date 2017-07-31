Zodwa Wabantu who never was

CURIOUS revellers, who had packed Bulawayo’s Club Connect on Saturday night to see the famous South African dancer and entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, were left disappointed and more curious, as they did not get much from her.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Born Rebecca Zodwa Libram, Zodwa Wabantu, who is on a partying spree around Africa, made her maiden visit to Bulawayo, where she mixed and mingled with her local fans.

Oversubscribed might be the best word to describe the club’s night’s attendance, which, by no doubt, harvested more revellers over other night spots in the city.

Clad in a skimpy black dress that revealed her thunder thighs, Zodwa’s grand entrance around midnight, making her way to the VVIP arena, set an already rocking club on fire.

At the VVIP arena she was joined by friends, local socialites and her local imitator — Trino Bambino (real name Trinity Sibanda), who had won the competition for being the best imitator.

Unlike at other shows where Zodwa would join the crowds in dance and take pictures with her followers, Club Connect was oversubscribed that it was difficult to find space for one to move.

The best that Zodwa could do was periodically dance from the VVIP arena throughout the night, as the crowd watched from a distance through the smoke, which was gunned from the club’s smoke machines.

Some people came as far as Harare only to get a glimpse of the woman “with no panties” getting down to Gqom beats with a bottle covering her arsenal, but that did not happen, as there was no space among the crowd to fit Zodwa’s thighs.

The only free space was the VVIP arena, which also proved to be too small for the energetic dancer.

However, Zodwa said out of all her tours, Zimbabwe stood out of the rest.

Upon her arrival at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport at 1pm on Saturday, Zodwa visited Nkulumane 12’s KoMqombothi Sports bar, where she met with her fans for a braai, before she rocked Club Connect at night.

Braving the cold weather, Zodwa came dressed in a body-hugging backless dress which left little to the imagination. The Mzansi socialite, who has made headlines for attending parties and shows without panties, enjoyed the kasi (Ghetto) vibes in Nkulumane.

“I am enjoying being ekasi, this is so real and the love from fans is real. I am getting to meet the people personally. Zimbabwe has brought exciting moments, I will definitely come back if I get an opportunity to,” she said.

“I have never had such an encounter, from the airport to the club, Zimbabwe is too nice and people here know how to party, I would do this again.”