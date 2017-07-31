Self-imposed Ndebele king dismissed as misguided impostor

DESCENDANTS of the late King Lobengula have distanced themselves from self-proclaimed Ndebele King, Stanley Raphael Tshuma, describing him as a “fraudster and misguided impostor” seeking political relevance by riding on the Ndebele monarch’s name.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Tshuma, also known as Mzilikazi II, declared himself as the new Ndebele King at a recent function held in Bulawayo, unveiled a new Mthwakazi flag before announcing September 12 as the day of his coronation.

Spokesperson of the Lobengula family, Nkosinathi Ndiweni, told journalists on Friday that Tshuma is a fraudster, stressing that he is not entitled to the throne.

“On the issue of imposters (Tshuma) of the king, this has been going on for many years, culminating into recent events in which we have people changing surnames to Khumalo and making a lot of public claims of birthrights.

“Some have exhibited immeasurable levels of derision of grandeur and moral decadence,” Ndiweni said.

He accused Tshuma of trying to gain cheap political mileage by politicising the Ndebele Kingdom revival agenda.

“There is a serious failure to realise the disadvantages to this nation in failure to separate politics from culture in this effort in terms of the success rate in achieving what might be a common target defined in different terms,” Ndiweni said, adding that the process of choosing the next Ndebele King was almost complete.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele king after a British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele Kingdom in 1983.

“As per the resolution of the meeting at Amakhosi Theatre on November 6, 1997, king Lobengula’s house is the one to identify the heir to the throne and submit the heir to the chiefs who are to make an announcement to the public and prepare his installation.

“The family is aware of the burning desire to have a king now but the family cannot afford to make mistakes in reconstructing this institution because they are trying to meet targets set outside the process.”

Lobengula’s descendant, Prince Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo explained that the revival of the Ndebele kingdom did not mean secession from Zimbabwe but “will be based on allegiance to the king from different people across the country.”

“The resuscitation of the monarchy and the crowning of a new Ndebele king will enhance cultural and nationhood values, among the Ndebele people, as well as in the country,” he said.