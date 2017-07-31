PJ Powers up Green Concert

LEGENDARY South African musician, PJ Powers showed that age is nothing but a number, as she mesmerised guests with her energetic performance on Friday night at the Green Concert at the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority headquarters in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

At 57 years, the Jabulani hitmaker, who performed as a guest artiste at the two-in –one concert, exhibited energy on the stage leaving guests yelling for more.

Away from her sterling performance, the Mzansi music star, who shared the stage with local Afro-fusion artistes Pah Chihera and Musa Effects together with Afro-jazz musician, Dereck Mpofu, was later honoured with a humanitarian award in recognition of her efforts in the campaign for the conservation of the environment.

Concert organiser, Mpofu, who is the goodwill ambassador for the Water Conservation and Zero Littering Campaign, bestowed the award named after the late arts journalists — Sharon Muguwu and Sophia Chese — who used the media and arts to champion the betterment of humanity.

“I am loving being back in Zimbabwe, performing at the Green Concert. I am so grateful for this award. As the first recipient, it is a great honour that I will carry with me to South Africa. Thirty-six years in this business and finally this recognition, I am grateful,” PJ Powers said.

In the middle of her performance, PJ Powers applauded Zimbabweans for their support, saying the country was her second home.

“I have had a wonderful time here in Zimbabwe and I am so grateful for the welcome that I have received. It was so wonderful meeting the mayor of Harare, the minister of Environment Water and Climate, and all the wonderful people of Zimbabwe who are so amazing to me,” she said.

Apart from PJ Powers, individuals and institutions were honoured for championing environmental causes in different communities at their event that saw the launch of the inaugural Green Ambassador Guild Awards.

The guest of honour, Environment, Water and Climate minister, Oppah Muchinguri commended Mpofu for his work and involvement in environmental and management protection advocacy.

“Dereck Mpofu’s dedication and passion for environmental conservation is duly recognised and appreciated. The environmental and management protection is not the business of my ministry or Environmental Management Agency only, but it requires the participation of all stakeholders.

“The environment must be protected for the benefit of the present and future generation,”

The Green Concert serves as an awareness campaign for the environment through music, dance and song.