Ocean Mushure sinks Triangle

DYNAMOS bounced back from a midweek defeat at the hands of FC Platinum with a win over Triangle, on the Harare giants’ return to their favourite hunting ground Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

Tawanda Macheke headed the home side in front on 10 minutes, but Lameck Nhamo levelled matters on the 28th minute.

Ocean Mushure, marked his return from injury, with a winner, when he fired home with 15 minutes remaining of the match.

Although Dynamos were far from convincing coach, Lloyd Mutasa was pleased considering that they had dropped five points going into yesterday’s match.

“Coming from a defeat you would obviously want to grind a result and more so when you are coming back to Rufaro Stadium. What we needed today was three points,” he said. “When you get beaten and then bounce back with a win, I think it’s a mark of a good team”

On returning to Rufaro, a stadium that was closed last season to remove the artificial turf that has now been replaced by natural grass, Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro beamoned the missed opportunities by his team.

“We conceded very early into the game and we were on the back foot. It was a nervous start, but once we regrouped, we took the game to Dynamos and got the equaliser and I thought we were the better team going to the halftime. The difference in football lies in converting chances,” he said.

Dynamos went in front when Macheke beat Triangle goalkeeper, Chris Mverechera, after connecting a cross from Mushure.

Dynamos had a chance to double their advantage, but Christian Ntouba, Masimba Mambare and Emmanuel Mandiranga were wasteful.

The trio would be made to rue the missed chances, when Nhamo, who was having a blinder of a game, curled home from the edge of the box.

Simba Makoni almost gave the visitors the lead when he was put through, but blasted the ball over the bar.

The pattern of play continued, when play resumed, with Triangle controlling the tempo, and were almost gifted the lead, when Obey Mwerahari’s poor back pass was intercepted by Makoni, who rounded off the keeper, Blessing Mwandimutsira, but instead of rolling the ball into an empty net, he took his time and when he eventually shot it was blocked.

Teams

Dynamos: B Mwandimutsira, P Makaha, C Rusere, L Zvasiya, O Mwerahari, T Chipunza, G Saunyama (P Dube, 64′), O Mushure, M Mambare (Kapupurika, 58′), T Macheke (E Mandiranga, 33′), C Ntouba

Triangle: C Mverechera, D Phiri (E Kamunda, 80′), B Chimwamuchere, K Chigwida, G Zhokinyu, R Kawondera, N Meson (B Maglasi, 60′), T Huwa, R Madamombe, S Makoni (C Dennias, 65′), L Nhamo