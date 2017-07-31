Highlanders humble Shabanie

Shabanie Mine……..0

Highlanders…….(1)2

Highlanders humbled giant-slayers, Shabanie Mine in their own backyard with a comfortable Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory at Maglas yesterday.

BY Sports Reporter

Bosso got their goals through Godfrey Makaruse and Ralph Matema to colllect the points away from home.

The Chinda Boys humbled the Bulawayo giants in their own backyard in the first half of the season and revenge was prime on the agenda for the visitors. Tshilamoya got off to a perfect start when Makaruse opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes to give Bosso the nerve-settling lead.

Matema ensured the points were in the bag, when he scored with 12 minutes remaining to guarantee the visitors the maximum points.

The victory propels Bosso to 31 points, while Shabanie remain on 22 points and they still have some breathing space outside the relegation zone.

Highlanders coach, Erol Akbay was happy with maximum points, but appealed to their fans to be patient.

“This victory was important for us, although we could have scored more goals. We are still looking for a good combination, since we lost a number of players. Fans need to be a bit patient we are still working on formations,” he said.

Losing coach, Takesure Chiragwi said: “We lost, but we played well and we can build on that and hopefully win in our next matches. We go back to the drawing board work hard and rectify our mistakes.”