Furniture attachment won’t affect us: MDC-T

July 31, 2017 in News

THE MDC-T yesterday described the recent attachment of its furniture at the party’s headquarters in Harare by the deputy sheriff over a labour wrangle, as a minor dispute, which would not affect its operations and preparations for next year’s general elections.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The Deputy Sheriff of the High Court pounced on MDC-T headquarters to attach property belonging to the party, as riot police, who were armed with batons, tear smoke and water canons, kept a close watch on Friday

The deputy sheriff on Friday pounced on the opposition party’s office and attached property over a $108 000 debt owed to a former MDC-T employee.

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had to call off a meeting he was addressing and allowed party activists to co-operate with the deputy sheriff as riot police kept a close watch on the developments anticipating violence.

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said their programmes would not be affected at all in any way.

“The MDC is a very resilient political party. We have been through thick and thin since the formation of the party in September 1999. We are going to emerge even stronger from this minor setback,” he said.

“This is the work of our political detractors, who are influencing some of our former party employees to embarrass the party. These evil machinations will not succeed. The MDC is a people’s project.”

Several former workers have taken the party to court over their outstanding salaries.

One Response to Furniture attachment won’t affect us: MDC-T

  1. josphat mugadzaweta July 31, 2017 at 5:25 am #

    obvious kukuridza kwejongwe kusingatadzise zuva kubuda.

    Reply

