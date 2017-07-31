Furniture attachment won’t affect us: MDC-T

THE MDC-T yesterday described the recent attachment of its furniture at the party’s headquarters in Harare by the deputy sheriff over a labour wrangle, as a minor dispute, which would not affect its operations and preparations for next year’s general elections.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The deputy sheriff on Friday pounced on the opposition party’s office and attached property over a $108 000 debt owed to a former MDC-T employee.

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had to call off a meeting he was addressing and allowed party activists to co-operate with the deputy sheriff as riot police kept a close watch on the developments anticipating violence.

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said their programmes would not be affected at all in any way.

“The MDC is a very resilient political party. We have been through thick and thin since the formation of the party in September 1999. We are going to emerge even stronger from this minor setback,” he said.

“This is the work of our political detractors, who are influencing some of our former party employees to embarrass the party. These evil machinations will not succeed. The MDC is a people’s project.”

Several former workers have taken the party to court over their outstanding salaries.