Council fails to meet monthly revenue collection targets

HARARE mayor Bernard Manyenyeni says the city’s finances are dwindling, with council missing its revenue target by more than 50%.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

Manyenyeni told journalists on Thursday that council was collecting an average of $12 million monthly against a target of $24 million, as more residents continue to sink in debt.

“Revenue continues to decline collecting between $12 million and $13 million against a budget of $24 million. Until a superior revenue collection model is secured, the city will continue to lower its offering of municipal services,” he said.

Council, two months ago, disengaged debt collectors after residents protested against the idea and this has resulted in the decline in revenue collection.

Manyenyeni challenged those who lobbied for the disengagement of the debt collectors to mobilise residents to settle their bills.

“We urge all those who supported the disengagement of debt collectors to be loudest in revenue collection calls,” he said.

The mayor said despite the decline in revenue collection, a number of financial institutions have shown interest in investing in Harare’s property market, with banks such as CBZ, FBC and the National Building Society providing financial bailout, in exchange for cheap land for housing development.

“The banks are eager to provide the much needed services such as roads, truck water and sewer lines and other facilities that contribute to a well-planned city,” the mayor said.

Manyenyeni lamented the never ending contentious row for the town clerk post, which has seen Josephine Ncube acting for more than 30 months.

“The matter rests with the labour court and will continue to affect council’s operations. We pray for finality more than anybody else,” he said.

Council had hired banker, James Mushore to be the town clerk following the departure of Tendai Mahachi, but Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere objected to the move, leading to a legal battle that has now lasted for more than 20 months.