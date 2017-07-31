Corporates must support arts – Chiwanza

AFFIRMATIVE Action Group president, Chamu Chiwanza has urged corporates to support local artistes and the arts sector, which he said would help to put the country on the global map.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Chiwanza made the remarks at the album media listening session for Afro-pop singer and television presenter Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi’s latest offering, Underrated on Friday night at News Cafe, Borrowdale, in Harare.

“Music speaks volumes and it is a business on its own, so to that effect, I encourage corporates to come on board and support local artistes and the entertainment industry to magnify it and help market local artistes beyond our borders,” he said.

“Some countries like Nigeria have done well in marketing their artistes, so, as corporates, we must also have a hand in marketing and exposing our own talent at higher levels which is good branding for the nation.”

Chiwanza later bought the CD for $500 and pledged a sponsorship package for Goodchild to shoot two videos in South Africa.

Speaking to NewsDay on the side lines of the event, Goodchild, who is also the Oyos music brand ambassador, said the album is a result of a year’s hard work put in by a team of producers.

“I am trying to move with times, hence, coming up with the idea to organise the listening session for the media, sponsors and other partners to have a foretaste of my fourth album before it is officially launched to the public in August,” he said.

Goodchild’s latest album was produced by different producers, who include D-Jay Neo from Zambia.

Some of the songs on the album are; Marry Me, Havana Kukwana and You & I all produced by Oskid, Falling In Love, Fly In Summer, title track Underrated featuring Nutty O, GTM featuring ExQ and Delillah all produced by DJ Tamuka, while T Man produced, System featuring Stunner, Zvachose featuring Decibel and Guspy Warrior, Down For Me featuring Trevor Dongo, Taurai Mandebvu, Stunner, 8L and Johnny K with D Jay Neo from Zambia producing the track Nakuyewa.

The event, sponsored by Coca-Cola Zimbabwe, was attended by several music promoters, artistes, arts reporters, radio and television presenters, club DJs and corporate representatives.