Another platinum performance for Ngezi

NGEZI Platinum underlined their title credentials, as they handed Hwange a comprehensive defeat in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown at the Boabab Stadium yesterday.

With the win, the platinum miners lifted themselves back to the top of league table.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA IN NGEZI

It was the visitors, who raced into lead after nine minutes, with Shephered Gadzikwa heading home off a wonderful cross from the left by Nomore Chinyerere.

The lead, however, proved temporary, as captain, Partson Jaure planted a downward header a minute later, profiting from a corner kick by Godknows Murwira.

Hwange refused to be cowed into submission and Chinyerere nearly restored the lead after 12 minutes, with a powerful grounder, but goalkeeper, Nelson Chadya was equal to the task.

In the 31st minute, Murwira gave the home side the lead, with a rasping shot.

At this stage, the home team had camped in their opponents’ goal area, exhibiting the determination of a bee and the spirit of an ant, as they bombarded their opponents with an assortment of shots.

And on 33 minutes, Terrence Dzukamanja weighed-in with the third.

In the second half, the home team looked hungrier and Qadr Amin tapped home from close range after 51 minutes from a cross by Murwira to warp up the tie.

Walter Mukanga watched his spectacular scissors kick crash against the cross bar six minutes later.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Tonderai Ndiraya praised his charges though he expressed disappointment with the way they are conceding goals.

“I must say it’s good to win at home. We have done that several times. It’s refreshing, we want to keep pushing and see where it takes us by the end of the season,” he said. “It was a good game. It was not an easy game. They gave us a very good fight. Of course, we scored some beautiful goals, but we are disappointed as a team with the way we are conceding goals.”

Hwange coach, Bigboy Mawiwi blamed his side for conceding after a strong start. He acknowledged they lost to a better team and promised that they would bounce back.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, W Mukanga, A Dzukamanja,( M Manlenkosi 85′), P Jaure, L Chakoroma, (X Moyo 76′), G Murwira, K Murera, T Mabvura, D Tavari, Q Amini, A Clive (M Kwinjo 76′).

Hwange: T Mvula, M Kupakwashe, ( Chrispen 38′), W Munoreverei, (N Ziwin 46′) O Moyo, G Ndlovu, A Chuma, S Gadzikwa, C Muleya, (E Meleka 67′), C Muvhuti, N Chinyerere, J Kaunda