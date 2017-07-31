AMHVoices: Is Zanu PF infighting fictional or real?

As the so-called tribal factions drag and rumble on, most people who are shocked by the twists and turns in the succession battles and war are starting to question whether these are real factions or it is fiction. Do you think Zanu PF leaders are so dull to the extent of not knowing the damage that is caused by fighting and insulting each other in public?

By Overseer,Our Reader

The Team Lacoste and G40 factions have been fighting tooth and nail, with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa allegedly leading Lacoste and Jonathan Moyo allegedly acting as spin doctor and chief spokesperson of G40.

President Robert Mugabe is compounding things by sending conflicting signals on the matter.

At one time, he is against the succession debate and at other times he seems to encourage it. If the factions are genuine, it’s really tough being a senior Zanu PF member these days. If they are a smokescreen, they are really laughing at us behind the scenes.

The army and war veterans are seemingly in Team Lacoste’ corner and First Lady Grace Mugabe playing gatekeeper of G40. However, Mugabe’s vacillations are worrisome, if not confusing. Leaving many assuming that maybe no factions exist.

Mugabe spent most of the time rebuking war vets and the securocrats to stay away from politics, yet remains silent, when the same army attacks opposition leaders declaring the presidency a straitjacket.

The First Lady roasted Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba for attacking Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and his Higher Education counterpart, Jonathan Moyo his seniors, as if she is in charge of him. Again, Mugabe did not say anything. Then Mugabe hinted at going to an early Zanu PF congress and amending the party’s constitution to accommodate three vice-presidents, with one being female or remaining with two VPs, but one being female.

All this points to either a powerless Mugabe or a strategy to keep people fascinated in this comedy, thinking Zanu PF will explode or burst before the polls, leading to its natural death.

No one must be harmed, intimidated or punished for doing his work its wrong and unacceptable. Keeping track of what is happening in Zanu PF is good, but all democratic forces must forge ahead unite and plan against Zanu PF, whether these factions exist or not.

No sane person must swallow the faction bait anymore.

These factions or fictions are sideshows.

Their coming together to vote for constitutional amendment number 1 must be a good pointer that these people are not really at war. Be entertained by the factions or fiction at your own peril. Overseer