In 2018 an arid election awaits

Last week was full of drama, twists and turns. While the election date is yet to be announced, there is no doubt that the election mode has taken off en route to an undefined crescendo. It is a rare election full of everything — surprises, the mundane and the usual and the storylines are full of undulations and meanders. Only fate knows where and when our destiny lies, but this may be President Robert Mugabe’s last election. Time and age have a way of irreversibly punctuating things and life. Time, indeed marks the beginning and the end of all things.

Develop me: Tapiwa Gomo

With that said, we are faced with one of the most relevant and most important elections of our time and yet they are no appropriate candidates. The political arena is ripe and ready and the voters are ready to cast their vote on the change ticket, but there is a resounding aridness of hope. There is literally zero other than opportunism and recycled material on the offing. We need new faces.

If events of the past week are anything to go by, the Zanu PF succession drama is far from being resolved. Despite the First Lady Grace Mugabe nudging her husband to name a successor, it is far from being addressed. Last week proved that the G40 faction has a better and most probably a winning game, but they currently lack a leading face to rally behind. Maybe that is what the First Lady is asking for.

However, to their credit the G40 are walking into election season with the centre of power and the Zanu PF youth and women’s leagues in their camp. Any counter from the other side, by whatever means, can easily be seen as a coup, thus, what the military or anyone says at this juncture is nothing but a fudge.

It is inconceivable to imagine how that two Zanu PF factions can mend bridges, worse so in the absence of Mugabe’s intervention. This is simply because the tussle for succession has been allowed to drag for far too long creating narratives and discourses of hate and tensions that transcend the norms of reconcilable factionalism. Those who say Mugabe is the only factor keeping the party together are not far from the truth. In other words, while Zanu PF seems to be the only party ready to win the next elections, they too face the quagmire of an uncertain future — bleaker than the country’s. They over-stayed and over-invested on one horse to the detriment of any other potential horses. Succession or not, someone will get hurt.

The murky succession drama in Zanu PF has tended to blind those in the opposition camp to think that the 2018 elections will be a stroll in the park. One such party that is building its confidence from the crumbling Zanu PF is the MDC-T. They are approaching the 2018 elections with a cross-eyed approach — one eye is fixated on the Zanu PF succession drama and the President’s health, while the other is trying to rebuild the lost constituency after their dismal massacre in 2013 elections. None of their eyes is on the ball — on the bigger picture — it is now about power and taking over from Zanu PF and not anymore the promise of a brighter future post-Zanu PF. Clouded by that myopicism, they are bullying everyone on the political dance floor. But politics does not work that way. Does it?

We are where we are today not because we didn’t deliver to Morgan Tsvangirai the votes needed for his change agenda. We are here because Tsvangirai made some interesting decisions, which took us back to Zanu PF. If you flinched and frowned because Zanu PF is amending the Constitution to allow the President to appoint judges ahead of the 2018 elections, please don’t blame them, they invested in it. Blame Tsvangirai, who reportedly agreed to take part in the 2013 election against the advice from Sadc during the Maputo summit on June 15.

Refusing to take part in the July 2013 election by the MDC-T was the only opportunity that would have allowed Sadc to step in and pressure parties for a wider range of reforms to be effected before elections the 2013 elections were held. That would have allowed both the Government of National Unity and that Parliament to stay longer and get things fixed. Sadc was prepared to pressure the parties, including Zanu PF, for the postponement of the elections. Guess what, the MDC-T leader was convinced that his party would win elections without reforms. The result of the July 2013 election is the two-thirds majority, which today allows Zanu PF to do as they wish with the Constitution. Zanu PF is simply reaping the fruits of their efforts or rather of poor decision-making by the opposition.

That leaves us with the other candidates such as Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni and the rest. I called them “other” because, they, intellectually, have what it takes to be presidents of any country in the world, but just not in Africa. They have the brains to take us from where we are, but then there is colossal barrier — they are far from the people who vote. Even if they come closer to the people who vote, they are not understood. They speak the right language and have the right ideas, but they are not understood by the villagers, who vote. Most of those who vote are blind to their complicated ideas. They see these candidates as foreigners, the remnants of the white colonialist. It is neither these candidates nor the voters’ problem, but this nation of ours was raised in some form political stupidity by the Zanu PF system — one that partakes short-term and dry political rhetoric at the expense of long-term planning.

Tapiwa Gomo is a development consultant based in Pretoria, South Africa