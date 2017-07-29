ZCDC to look into plight of Marange villagers

NEWLY-appointed Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer, Morris Mpofu has promised to fulfil neglected promises made to Chiadzwa villagers relocated to Arda Transau to give way for diamond mining activities.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The promises included provision of employment to the displaced villagers in the rich diamond mining area.

Mpofu made the remarks this week at the Chitangazuva reburial site tombstone unveiling ceremony that was attended by several government officials.

“We respect the cultural and traditional values of the people of Marange.As ZCDC, we have taken a deliberate action to engage the community and address its needs,” he said.

“At the same time, I want to assure you that we are going to address the challenges faced by the community, the journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.

“We are going to develop and support this community, ZCDC is your company.”

Marange remains underdeveloped despite previously having several diamond mining companies in the area, before they were booted out by government after the formation of the ZCDC.

Most schools in Marange are dilapidated, with some children walking long distances to the nearest schools.

The roads are also in bad shape.

Mpofu said although the diamonds were set to benefit all Zimbabweans, locals should be the first to benefit from the precious stones.

Headman Chiadzwa applauded ZCDC saying: “I think the company is moving in the right direction.

“We expect them to help my community with jobs and I am very confident that they are going to help.”