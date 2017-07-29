You are an overcomer

A believer is wired, formatted, structured and styled in victory.

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

It’s the nature of a born again believer to conquer and live victoriously.

This is the reason why we see regenerated Christians yearning for progress, development and advancement in life.

They are unsettled to cohabit or live in sickness, poverty or any demonic oppression.

Christians are the offspring of the resurrection womb of Jesus Christ.

A believer is more than a conqueror in Christ.

Equipped with the knowledge of the finished works of Christ Jesus, grace believers are bubbling with the life of Christ in them, which wants to manifest.

Aided by transformation of the mind, they express God’s nature on earth and are instruments of the advancement of the kingdom of God.

Excellence, power and authority run in the veins of believers.

Opposition will be there.

Attacks will come.

However, the comfort is that we talk of believers’ victory because there are attacks and opposition from Satan.

The believer’s authority is the accomplished works of Christ Jesus, the victory Christians celebrate.

Satan is there, but we are not threatened by his existence because our Lord, Jesus Christ, holds the power.

He says in Matthew 28:18: “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, all power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.”

This power is now inside us.

Apostle Paul prays that we may know and comprehend this. Ephesians 1:19-20 (Amplified) records: “And [so that you can know and understand] what is the immeasurable and unlimited and surpassing greatness of His power in and for us who believe, as demonstrated in the working of His mighty strength, which He exerted in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His [own] right hand in the heavenly [places].”

The power is in us and for use by believers.

It’s the devil’s duty and daily routine to oppose believers.

Knowledge is power.

Believers, therefore, should know that it’s the devil’s portion to always lose.

Satan is relentless even if he departs for a season.

We see this after he had lost his plot while tempting Jesus.

Luke 4:13 writes: “And when the devil had ended all the temptation, he departed from him for a season.”

When the devil’s plan falters, as it should always do in the life of a believer, he withdraws to regroup, to map up another strategy.

We are not overwhelmed by temptations because we walk in revelation knowledge. We are led by 1 John 5:4-5, which reads: “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

“Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?”

We are overcomers!

Please let it settle in you that you are born of God.

Your source and origin is God and you are His offspring in Christ.

The new creation or your new birth does not emanate from your rural area, native country or totem; its rooted in the resurrected Christ.

Jesus Christ triumphed over the devil and this triumphant Christ is inside you.

You have, therefore, overcome the world.

John 1:12-13 guide us: “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.

“Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.”

We are powerful.

We are not born of human thought but divine will.

Natural and physical circumstances cannot defeat us.

Your life, which is the life of Christ in your heart, is God’s gift to humanity.

Gifts are acknowledged, received, accepted and used graciously.

We are believers and our belief is in Jesus Christ as the Son of God.

We accept His finished works and never resort to human effort.

The power of God always works in and through us because we never count on human effort.

Galatians 5:4 guides us. It reads: “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace.”

We partake of God’s unmerited, unearned and undeserved favour at all times.

We are overcomers in all aspects of our lives.

When we get into marriage, we do so with knowledge and remain married and we do not divorce.

We start a course to finish it.

Because of knowledge of our nature, we do not drop out of college or university.

We finish our journey because Jesus declared that it is finished.

We always arrive, not just arrive, but arrive safely and triumphantly.

We are overcomers.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

You are going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

