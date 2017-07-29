Women should express their sexuality: Malaika

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean supermodel, Sheilla “Malaika” Mkhumba yesterday said many women were far too restricted in expressing their sexual desires for fear of being branded “wild”.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Malaika, who is set to make her entry onto the music scene with the release of her first single, a saucy track titled Falling for You featuring Tytan, said the song was meant to encourage women to fight against gender stereotypes.

“Falling for You is an Afro beat-inspired pop song, with a dancehall feel. The saucy song challenges gender stereotypes encouraging women to go after what they want,” she said.

The diva said women should be free to express themselves sexually.

“Far too many women are unfulfilled and unhappy in relationships because they don’t feel they can express themselves sexually or communicate their desires without running the risk of being labelled “wild” or accused of cheating, so in the context of my video, instead of always waiting for the guy to make the first move, women should also do so,” she said.

The video, which has a few explicit scenes, explains her motive, as it shows Malaika in intimate moments, with a man whom she recently met.

The song was produced by UK-based producer, Rymez and was directed by Zimbabwean artiste and producer Jusa Dementor of Stage Work Films.

Malaika, who is also an entrepreneur and recently completed a law degree, is into the lingerie business.

She told NewsDay Weekender that she had always wanted to be a musician, but took her time to grow as a singer and performer, going through phases of creative development and bettering her understanding of the music business.

Malaika started modelling in Zimbabwe at the age of 15, working with Size 4 modelling agency and participated in pageants in the UK including Miss Black Yorkshire.

She has done extensive work as a fashion model, including marketing her own lingerie line, Avec Amour.

Malaika said her new single marks the beginning of her journey in the music industry as plans were underway to produce more music in the near future.