Warrior nears dream Benfica switch

WARRIORS and Yadah FC star, Leeroy Mavunga is confident of securing a dream move to Portuguese football giants, Benfica, where he spent three weeks on trials.

BY HERNY MHARA

The talented 18-year-old was invited by the Lisbonclub last month, and had to leave midway through the Cosafa tournament in South Africa, where he was part of the Warriors squad that went on to win the tournament.

Speaking for the first time about his experience at Benfica, Mavunga said he enjoyed his time in the European country and was confident that he did enough to convince the club to give him a contract.

“It was a wonderful experience for me, training at a big club with world-class facilities,” he told NewsDaySport this week. “We were a large group of players and I was the only African among other talented players from all over the world. They said they wanted just a small number and I was one of the seven players that were selected. They said they would call us back for further assessment soon. It was quite a huge experience for me and a plus for my career and I want to thank Prophet Walter Magaya for opening such an opportunity for me. Without him, I don’t think I would have managed to be where I am today.”

Mavunga arrived in the country last week in time for the Warriors’ clash against Namibia in the African Nations Championship, before leading his team to a league win over Harare City on Wednesday.

Yadah FC chairman, Everson Chatambudza confirmed that they had been in touch with Benfica, who are currently in Asia on a pre-season tour.

“They have been in touch and they said they would invite the player back soon, so we are just waiting for them to communicate. That is all we can say at this point,” he said.

If he makes the grade, he is likely to spend time in the team’s junior ranks.

Mavunga has been brilliant for the promoted Yadah this season and his performances have been rewarded with a Warriors call-up, where he played in the team’s group matches at the Cosafa before flying to Portugal.

He came in as a second-half substitute in the penalty shootout defeat to Namibia last weekend.

The invitation to Portugal also shows that foreign clubs are beginning to take notice of the hugely-gifted player, who believes he has done enough to convince Benfica and follow in the footsteps of fellow Warriors stars such as Knowledge Musona, Costa Nhamoinesu and Marvellous Nakamba, who are making waves in Europe.

If he makes the grade, he will be one of the few Zimbabwean players to play for a big European club.

Benfica are the most successful Portuguese club in terms of both domestic (78) and overall titles (80) — and are the only ones to have won all national competitions.

They are the current Portuguese champions, and have won a record 36 Primeira Liga titles.

Internationally, Benfica won two consecutive European Cup titles, in 1961 and 1962, a unique feat in Portuguese football. In addition, they were runners-up in the Intercontinental Cup in 1961 and 1962, the European Cup in 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988 and 1990, and in the Uefa Cup/Europa League in 1983, 2013 and 2014.

They have reached 10 European finals, which is a domestic record, and in 2014 were ranked seventh all-time best among Uefa clubs.