Parly drops case against posthumously convicted Kuwaza

PARLIAMENT on Thursday resolved to close the case in which the late former State Procurement Board (SPB) boss, Charles Kuwaza had been found guilty of contempt of Parliament by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

by VENERANDA LANGA

The Privileges Committee, which was chaired by Mazowe West MP, Kazembe Kazembe was set up to investigate a case where the late Kuwaza was accused of contempt of Parliament by the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee for misrepresenting oral evidence before Parliament and disrespecting legislators.

“After listening to the audio recordings of the oral sessions and considering the documentary evidence before it, the Privileges Committee resolved that there was a prima facie case against the late Kuwaza, and the six witnesses that testified were consistent that the late Kuwaza’s conduct was disrespectful of Parliament and impaired the work of the committee of Mines and Energy,” he said.

“The committee could not conclude the case without hearing evidence from the key witness, and after the passing-on of Kuwaza, the committee resolved to close the case. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kuwaza was charged with contempt of Parliament because he failed to satisfactorily respond to questions raised by MPs on the tender system at the SPB.

“The late Kuwaza allegedly became abusive to the committee and at one point suggested that there was no order in the committee,” the report read.

“On two separate occasions, the late Kuwaza refused to acknowledge receipt of invitations to meet the committee, or to receive or acknowledge the summons that the committee had served him.”

The report said Kuwaza suddenly fell ill and became hospitalised, but later, his lawyers advised the committee that he would not be able to attend the Privileges Committee meetings on medical grounds.

“There was no meaningful progress made from October, 2016 to April, 2017, as exchanges of letters between Parliament and the late Kuwaza’s lawyers continued relentlessly until the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Kuwaza on Tuesday April 18, 2017”.