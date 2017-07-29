Mukamba ruled out for DeMbare

MIDFIELDER Denver Mukamba will miss Dynamos’ clash against Triangle at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow through suspension , dealing a huge body blow to the Harare giants, who are looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Lloyd Mutasa coached side blew a one goal lead to lose 3-1 away to FC Platinum, as the former champions dropped more points following their 0-0 draw against Chicken Inn in the previous game.

The dropped points, that came off the back of a six match winning run, damaged their title bid, and more bad news would follow yesterday when the Premier Soccer League announced a list of the players, who will not take part in the league this weekend through suspension, for accumulating three yellow cards.

Besides Mukamba, the other players, who have been side-lined are Melvin Mekiwa of Hwange, who will miss his team’s trip to log leaders, Ngezi Platinum this afternoon, and ZPC Kariba’s Bornface Zuberi whose team welcome Yadah FC.

But it is title chasing Dynamos, who should feel the heavy effects of the suspensions, as Mukamba has been leading the team’s transformation by providing decisive goals.

The good news though in their camp is the return of skipper Ocean Mushure, who trained with the team this week after some weeks on the sidelines through injury, and could be available for selection.

Big Cameroon striker, Christian Ntouba, who missed the FC Platinum match, is also likely to return to the fold.

Dynamos are sixth on the log with 30 points, four behind leaders Ngezi Platinum. They are facing a Triangle side in form, unbeaten in their last four matches, where they collected 10 points.

The Taurai Mangwiro coached side won their last two matches, beating Ngezi and Chapungu to move to ninth position with 25 points. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw in Triangle.

This fixture would be the second match to be played at the refurbished Rufaro Stadium, which re-opens its doors to premiership football this weekend. The Harare derby between Harare City and Caps United gets the ball rolling at the popular stadium this afternoon, in a game of two sides in some kind of trouble.

Both teams have collected just one point from a possible nine, with Harare City losing their last match against Yadah, while Caps were held by Shabanie Mine.

City coach, Philani “Beefy” Ncube, who had started well when he was appointed coach, has found the going tough recently, but believes he can turn things around starting with a win against a side, who could be missing a host of players.

“We have to react, its very important. This (previous defeats) is already history, we need to respond and get a positive result against Caps United,” he said.