Mugabe rescues Kasukuwere

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe on Thursday came short of announcing his decision on beleaguered Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, declaring no party structure had the right to pass a no-confidence vote on his appointees.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Mugabe told a gathering of the party’s women’s league that Zanu PF provincial structures could pass no-confidence votes on officials within their structures instead.

“They come with votes of no-confidences cooked up in clandestine meetings and there are echoes everywhere,” he said.

“Let a province come forward and say we no longer want this chairman and these are his indiscretions.

“We then follow proper procedures at the politburo and the disciplinary committee then makes a decision.

“They can pass a vote of no-confidence on chairmen like (Manicaland provincial chairman, Samuel) Undenge, but on (Information minister Christopher) Mushowe or any member of the politburo, no, you cannot pass a no-confidence vote.

“No, you cannot do that.”

Kasukuwere’s seemed to be fighting for his political life after demonstrations against him in Mashonaland Central turned into nationwide picketing by Zanu PF structures demanding that he be expelled on charges of plotting against Mugabe.

The Local Government minister denied the allegations, but Mugabe responded by setting up a committee led by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to investigate the allegations against the commissar.

Mugabe then chaired two politburo meetings that heard evidence against Kasukuwere, as well as his defence before the Zanu PF leader announced he would, along with his two deputies, Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, decide the commissar’s fate.

Kasukuwere is seen as a leading figure in a faction of Zanu PF known as G40 that is bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed the veteran strongman.

Mugabe also lashed out at unnamed party officials that he claimed were baying for the removal of Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha, his counterparts from Manicaland (Mandi Chimene), Harare (Mirriam Chikukwa) and Midlands (Jason Machaya).

“They want to replace these people, who we chose with some from their pockets so that it becomes easier for them to be elected,” he said.

“You must learn to wait for your time. These ones have been selected because we think they are suited to the job at hand.”