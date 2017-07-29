There are many reasons why leaders fail to lead.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

In training managers and leaders, I have realised that there are some obvious reasons why they can’t lead effectively.

The world over, we have a leadership crisis, though with varying degrees in relation to location.

Countries are suffocating under ruthless and self-serving leadership.

A few years back, my former manager at a radio station lent me a book called Why leaders can’t lead written by Warren Bennis.

This is great book that Bruce Khumalo gave me, as it was not only a good read, but it talks to the heart of a leader, at times with brutally and frankly.

I have chosen this as the theme of this article.

Every generation has its fair share of bad leadership.

Since the times of the Bible, we have seen leaders we wish never lived.

Most famous leaders are known for either the problems they solved or the ones they created.

As you go through this reading, I want you to look at yourself and find the areas that must be improved.

The need for transformation

There is great need for transformed leaders. These are leaders that become positively contagious.

They bring positive change and influence others. A transformed leader inspires others to do good, thereby, changing the country.

Untransformed leaders suffocate growth, bring pain and don’t empower others into leadership.

Leader phobia

Power hungry leaders live in fear of losing the grip of power. Being at the top could be great, but for some people it’s corrupting.

People that are afraid of losing power use unorthodox or autocratic means to stay in power. Fearful leaders can’t lead. Can’t stand the future

Every successful leader must leave traces of success and great footsteps so that those who succeed him, will walk comfortably.

Great leaders pour their hearts, skills and experiences into others to take over.

This is possible by setting up good mentorship structures, being accessible and modelling with integrity.

The “I-know-it” all leadership

As a leader, I have since discovered that there is so much more that I don’t know.

This is because I am lifelong learner.

Leadership that does not want to learn becomes close minded and might suffer stagnation and might be caught off guard by change.

The “do-it-all” leadership

Leaders that do it all don’t have faith in their team. As a result, the team also losses trust and even support for the leader.

Lack of emotional leadership

We are always remembered the most for the lives we have inspired.

This differentiates transformational leadership from transactional (or functional oriented) leadership. Accomplishing a task might be important, but has never been enough.

People spend almost eight hours at work, and they want to mingle with people that lack emotional intelligence.

A workplace should be one of those places people look forward to and, thus, leaders need emotional intelligence.

Poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou said: “I have learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Complicating models

A leader should find means to simplify models. Technologies will inform us that the simpler the functionality, the more people that will embrace the product.

Boxed thinking

In my talk on Thursday at Pitch Night Bulawayo, I alluded to the fact that most people die in boxed thinking.

These are limitations that we have put either on ourselves or on others. What has kept us in the box? What we know and learnt in the past, what we have been told, what we have experienced, what we have been made to believe, hierarchal systems that have been set for us, our own laurels or just the love of auto-piloting.

The mind can sit back and relax in this box, while there is more. It becomes a complex situation if it’s your leader who is caged in such a box.

How to get out of the box?

We must adopt divergent models, be part disruptive models/leadership and embrace failure as a means of creative development.

Not being able to put people in their true calling. One important strength, that great leaders must have is the ability to help people to discover or be aware of their true passion and purpose.

Most people are frustrated at work because they are not walking in their true passion, and it is the role of the leader to place people in the area where they function effectively.

Ungrateful leaders

Some leaders want to get all the glory and never appreciate the input of others.

Some years back, I confronted one leader, who did not appreciate others for doing well.

His reason for doing that was that doing well was expected and that was no cause for celebration.

Thinking they are irreplaceable

As a leader, who will succeed you? Are you ready to give up power? You are replaceable, and as such, create opportunities for others to be able to take over from you.

As Les Brown says, when the end comes, let it find you climbing new mountains, not slipping down an old mountain.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.