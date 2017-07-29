Cop, civilians freed on charges of pulling man’s private parts

A POLICE officer based at Bulawayo Central Police Station, who was being charged alongside three civilians for allegedly stripping a man naked before pulling his private parts, were yesterday found not guilty and acquitted at the close of the State case.

BY SILAS NKALA

The police officer, Gadzirirayi Chapfunya (32), Margaret Gondo (56) of Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, her son Munyaradzi Ndlovu (21) and daughter, Stella Mutenda (34) had denied the charges of robbery and assault when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Gladmore Mushove.

The magistrate said the four were not guilty at the close of the State case due to lack of evidence.

Mushove ruled that the State had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that on December 23, 2016 and at 4pm, the four went to the complainant’s shop in town, where they ordered him to get into their car alleging they were taking him to Central Police Station for questioning over the money he owed them.

The State alleged they drove out of the city centre and when he asked them where they were taking him to, they said they wanted to deal with him.

The court heard when they got close to Cold Storage Company, they allegedly dragged him out of the car and undressed him before Chapfunya and Ndlovu pulled his testicles demanding their money.

The State alleges the man gave them $112, but they demanded more and he told them he had $340 at the shop and they ordered him to go and collect it.

The court heard they drove him back to the shop, where the accused received $340, before they said they wanted more.

Chapfunya is then said to have asked for $20. It was not stated how much the men owed the four.

The court heard the man was then accompanied by Ndlovu and Mutenda, who remained outside the shop, and he got in purporting to collect the money, but he dashed out of the complex using another exit.

He then reported the matter to the police leading to the quartet’s arrest.