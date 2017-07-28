Title tussle takes twist

BLACK RHINOS……… (0) 2

NGEZI PLATINUM…… (0) 4

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race took an interesting twist yesterday when Ngezi Platinum crushed rivals Black Rhinos in a six-goal thriller at Morris Depot in Harare.

BY HENRY MHARA

Terrence Dzukamanja netted a brace in the 54th and 75th minutes to add on to other strikes by Patson Jaure, who opened the scoring on 49 minutes and Walter Mukanga after 67 minutes.

Rhinos tried to stage a fightback in the last 10 minutes, scoring two goals through second-half substitute Yamikani Salima, who bundled home in the 80th minute and a fine strike by Lot Chiwunga three minutes later, but it proved too little too late for the home side.

The victory saw the ambitious Mhondoro-Ngezi side assuming control of the race with 34 points, two clear of nearest rivals FC Platinum, who had briefly taken the lead following their win over Dynamos on Wednesday.

Rhinos are now fifth with 31 points and also behind Chicken Inn and How Mine, who have the same points as FC Platinum, while Dynamos are not far off the pace, on 30 points.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya had mixed feelings on the overall performance of his team.

“Very satisfactory result, but I’m disappointed with the way we defended and the way we conceded the two goals. After having done a good job in scoring the four goals, we then lost concentration. We could have avoided it, but that is part of the game. I’m satisfied with what the boys put in.

“I’m glad that we have started the second round on a good note, getting three points away from home and against a team that has been doing well. It gives us confidence going forward,” Ndiraya said.

Rhinos coach Stix Mtizwa said the mid-season break could have affected the rhythm in his team.

“We started slowly, Ngezi were on top, but we picked up in the last 10 minutes of the first half and I thought in the second half we would continue like that, but we conceded two free-kicks and we gave them free headers. The goalkeeper (Herbert Rusawo) made a mistake, he was supposed to punch the ball away, but he opted to try and catch it and he failed and we were punished.

“The (mid-season) break we had also affected my boys because we had momentum in the first half of the season and I think we lost it. I hope we are going to rectify as we go forward. I’m very disappointed that we have lost this match, especially that it’s at home.”

With the winners of the match guaranteed top spot on the log standings, the two teams started the game frantically, but the nearest they came to scoring in an entertaining half that somehow came shot of goals was way after the half-hour mark when Chiwunga ratted the upright for the home side.

But not to be outdone, Dzukamanja also crashed his header against the cross bar at the other end.

The visitors came back from the break more determined, and deservedly took the lead when Jaure rose the highest to head home a Tichaona Mabvura corner.

The army side’s keeper Rusawo was soon retrieving the ball from his net again, when Dzukamanja’s glancing header found the right bottom corner.

Mtizwa’s reaction to the goal was to make a double substitution, as he sought a reaction from his side, but it was Ngezi who almost increased their goal tally when Dzukamanja was afforded space inside the box, but dragged his shot just wide.

It got better for Ndiraya’s men when Mukanga spectacularly curled home from a Mabvura pass.

Dzukamanja was celebrating again when he headed home a rebound after Rusawo had failed to gather a Quadr Amini shot.

But soldiers rarely give up and they took the fight to Ngezi, Salima bundling the ball over the line after a melee inside the box.

Three minutes later, Chiwunga made it two for the home side when he connected a Sydney Linyama cross with a firm shot that gave Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya no chance.

Rhinos piled pressure, giving the visitors some nervy moments late on, but the Mhondoro-Ngezi side held on to complete a double over the season’s surprise package.

Teams

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, J Mukombwe, F Banda, B Homora, S Linyama, M Mine, D Mundadi, C Chitsamba (L Samaraya, 57′), M Kureva (M Chigodora, 57′), B Marere, L Chiwunga

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, Q Amini, P Jaure, D Tavari, G Murwira, K Murera, L Chakoroma, W Mukanga (M Mlilo, 79), T Mabvura, T Dzukamanja, C Augusto (W Pakamisa, 79′)