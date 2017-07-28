Samza breaks away from Sandy

DANCER and vocalist Samantha “Samza” Mazibisa has parted ways with Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele to chart her own course in music.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The former Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) member said she was excited that she had finally grown into her own woman after having been in the shadows particularly after the release of her debut single, Ndod’YoMnikaz (Married Man).

“I am happy that I’ve managed to fulfil my dream of recording my own song. I am ready and anxious to take this song to the stage if given a chance. I love house music. On the track I employed the trending Gqom sound, a genre which has taken the region by storm. I love dancing and as a dancer I decided to give people something they can dance to and sing along to,” Smaza said.

The song which was produced by Percy at Velocity Records is a feel-good dance track-about a man having an extra marital affair at the expense of his family.

Smaza was part of Ndebele’s dancing troupe four years ago and travelled with the Ingoma hit-maker as far as Russia for shows. She also had a short stint with the multi-award winning group Iyasa.

The musician credits Iyasa and Ndebele’s guidance.

“Iyasa and Sandra Ndebele made me a better performer, their guidance and inspiration pushed me to do what I am doing right now. I learnt a lot from them — from stage management, singing, dancing to my well-being,” she said.

Born 24 years ago in Bulawayo, Samza went to Evelyn High School before she joined the arts industry.