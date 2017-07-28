NRZ discovers new niche market

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says it has discovered a new niche market in chartered steam locomotives, which have proved to be a hit among foreign tourists and a revenue source.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika said to date, two international safari companies, Far Rail Safaris of Germany and the United Kingdom’s Geoff Coke Safaris, had hired the parastatal’s steam locomotives for visiting tourists.

“Far Rail Safaris of Germany, trading as Adventure Holidays Steam Charter, has become the second company to hire NRZ steam locos for its clientele,” he said, adding the company hired the locomotives between July 10 and 17.

“It joins Geoff Coke Safaris of the UK, which has been chartering steam locos from the NRZ for years.

“Every year, Geoff Coke organises a steam train tour and this year’s was held in April, with 40 passengers.”

Maravanyika said the main attraction for steam enthusiasts were the Garrat locomotives.

“NRZ steam locos are a drawcard for steam enthusiasts because the organisation is the only operator in the world still operating Garrat locomotives in their original state and enthusiasts are prepared to pay huge amounts of money and travel long distances for the experience,” he said.

“Local tourism is also benefiting from the steam train charters, as tourists are booked in hotels during their stay boosting the country’s tourism.

“It (NRZ) will also embark on an aggressive marketing campaign outside the country to sell its unique steam train product instead of waiting for outsiders to come with the proposals.”

The financially-troubled parastatal recently announced it had started an adjudication exercise to select the winning bidder from six potential investors shortlisted under its $400 million recapitalisation initiative to turn around its fortunes.

The shortlisted bidders are SinoHydro, China Civil Engineering, Crowhat International, Croax Private Ltd (South Africa), Malaysia SMH Rail and DIDG/Transnet, a consortium of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and Transnet.