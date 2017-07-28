MSU crowned law world champions

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) are this year’s world winners in the heads of argument category at the ninth Nelson Mandela World Human Rights Moot competition held in Switzerland last week.

by STEPHEN CHADENGA

The competitions, held at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 18 to 21, 2017, saw the MSU team of Brian Tatenda Madziba (a final year student) and Conrad Melusi Clinton Nyathi (a fourth year student) beating students from prominent law schools in the world, such as Yale University in the United States.

“Competing against some of the best law schools globally, that included Oxford University and Yale Law School from the United States of America, the Midlands State University moot team finished with an average score of 89%, which was far ahead of some of the planet’s best law schools to finish as number one in the category,” MSU said yesterday in a statement.

“This means, for the 2017 edition of the competition, Midlands State University are the world champions in this category.

“This is a great achievement, which no law school in Zimbabwe has ever achieved in the global arena.”

MSU executive dean of law, Gift Manyatera said the victory was testament to the quality of legal education at the higher learning institution, which he said met national, regional and international standards. “This is a milestone achievement, which parallels no other in our law school’s history and also a victory for legal education in Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said.

In the heads of argument category, MSU came first followed by Yale Law School, with the Czech Republic’s Charles University coming third while Malawi’s Chancellor College at the University of Malawi and India Jamia Millia Islamia were in fourth and fifth place, respectively.