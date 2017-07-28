MaNgwenya dates Ngoni

AFRO-JAZZ musician Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange will tomorrow share the stage with urban grooves artiste Ngoni Kambarami at a gig dubbed “Old School Classics”.

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

The show will take place at Bar Rouge Restaurant and Bar at Longcheng Plaza in Harare.

Mangwenya, who is riding high on the back of her eight-track album Kwaedza, is expected to belt some of the songs from her new offering, which was released last year.

Tracks from the album include Kwaedza, Hanga, Matero, Chokwadi, Mudiwa John, Mationesa, Rugare and Ari Mandiri.

Yesteryear urban groover Ngoni, who has been quiet for too long, is set to belt out new and old tracks. He is popular for tracks such as Angela, Bvuma, Ndinochema and Ndiwe Chete.

The urban groover has four albums to his name, which include Ndinoimba (2002), Angu Mashoko (2004),Idenderedzwa (2007) and the 14-track WeRudo Ungamudii, which was released in February.

Ngoni’s manager Tichaona Manhanzva confirmed the gig, saying: “We will be doing a mixed set including all the yesteryear hits and the new ones from the hits-filled WeRudo Ungamudii album.

MaNgwenya and Ngoni have worked together twice in the past, where the former did backing vocals for the latter on the track Nherera off the album Angu Mashoko and on the track Back Home off Idenderedzwa.

“The two haven’t staged a show together since Diana’s urban grooves years,” MaNgwenya’s manager, Shalom Mhizha, said.

“There is no duet at this stage, but it’s something that they are thinking of doing soon.”

She said a duet was actually “long overdue” as the two had known each other for quite a long time.