Man sells parents’ beds to buy beer, cigarettes

A 27-YEAR-OLD Hwange man has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service for stealing his parents’ two beds and selling them for $5 each to raise money for cigarettes and beer.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Troy Sibanda of Madumabisa Village was early this week convicted and sentenced on his own plea of guilty to theft and domestic violence when he appeared before Hwange magistrate, Portia Mhlanga.

Sibanda was sentenced to six months, which were wholly suspended on condition he performs 210 hours of community service at Madumabisa Police Station.

The court heard that on July 2, Sibanda’s father, Francis confronted his son over the missing beds and a physical brawl broke out.

The convict struck his father’s middle finger with a metal pipe before the matter was reported to the police.

On interrogation, Sibanda disclosed that he had sold the beds to Panganai Tembo for $5 each to raise money for cigarettes and beer.

The total value of the stolen goods was $150 each and everything was recovered.