Drilling firm sues Chombo, Chihuri

A LOCAL borehole firm, Water Logistics, has taken Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and other senior police officers to court over an outstanding balance of 454 832 for boreholes drilled at various police stations throughout the country.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The company had won a $4 million contract to drill boreholes at police stations countrywide.

In its application, the firm cited Chihuri, Chombo, Deputy Commissioner-General Innocent Matibiri and the director of finance at Police General Headquarters, in their official capacities, as respondents.

Water Logistics claimed after completing the project, they submitted a bill of $4 532 732,40, the force paid $4 077 899,59, leaving a balance of $454 832.

“After being engaged in January 2012 through a verbal agreement, the plaintiff (Water Logistics) provided its skills, spares, equipment and all other paraphernalia,” the firm’s chief executive officer, Munyaradzi Chifamba, said.

“From a reconciliation done with the defendant’s legal department and discussions held with representatives of the third and fourth defendants, it was agreed that plaintiff was owed $454 832,81 for work done in 2014 and 2015.”

Chifamba said several meetings were convened at Chihuri’s office, but the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) failed to honour its obligations.

“Despite repeated demand for payment of the balance owing to the plaintiff, the defendants have refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the sum owing,” he said.

“No reasonable explanation has been given for refusal to honour dues for services rendered.”

In response, police denied owing the firm, adding the claim was baseless.

“The defendants shall lead evidence from four witnesses and shall reserve the right to call more witnesses should the need arise,” the ZRP said in response.

“The witnesses will state that there was no agreement that was reached between the parties on what Water Logistics was owed.

“The allegation by the plaintiff that there was an agreement is false.

“The discrepancies in the amount being claimed and with no hope of an agreement being reached called for professional expertise to evaluate the works undertaken so as to advise ZRP on a fair and reasonable price for the works in the absence of a signed contract between the parties.”

The matter appeared before High Court judge Justice Jester Charehwa for a pre-trial conference on Monday.