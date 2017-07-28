Banks offer Harare $30m for road, waste management rehab

TWO local financial institutions have extended a combined $30 million loan facility to fund the rehabilitation of Harare City Council’s road network and waste management facilities.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

According to latest minutes of the council’s finance committee, CABS and FBC banks had offered to provide $20 million and $10 million, respectively, for the two projects.

“The committee appreciated the gesture made by the financial institutions considering the economic hardships the country was facing and implored the city to use the funds effectively so as to improve service delivery,” read the minutes.

According to documents, the loans would attract 10% annual interest payable over four and a half years and five years, respectively.

The facility, according to the local authority, will fund the purchase of refuse trucks and road maintenance equipment in addition to other consumables.

The latest loan facilities add to the $15,4 million council already owes to CABS and $144 million owed to China Exim Bank, although only $72 million has been used, with the remainder being held up by the financier.

Besides the loan facility, the city council has approved a supplementary budget of $1,2 million for the hire of refuse trucks to complement the local authority’s ageing fleet.

“The budgeted figure ($100 000) had become insufficient, hence, the request for a supplementary revenue budget in the 2017 financial year under vote 3802 to cover the hiring charges,” read the minutes.

Meanwhile, council’s debtors’ book stood at $684 million on May 31, with the local authority owing various institutions such as Zesa, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and pension funds a combined $438,6 million.