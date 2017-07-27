ZIBF 2017 countdown begins

PREPARATIONS for this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair (ZIBF) have started in earnest with renovations and touch-ups underway at the Harare Gardens ahead of the book fete which will run from July 31 to August 5 under the theme, Making the Book Pay.

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

This year’s edition of the fair comes at a time when the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has updated its curriculum, and discussion topics will revolve around the opportunities that this has presented to the book sector.

Discussions are also expected to centre on the promotion of literature in indigenous languages, as the 2013 Constitution “officialised” 16 indigenous languages, during the indaba on July 31 and August 1.

ZIBF executive chairperson, Blazio Tafirei, said in a statement they were appealing to parents and school children to attend the exhibition from August 2 to 5 and utilise the opportunity to sample and buy books.

He said opportunities also abounded for other stakeholders including librarians, researchers, publishers, booksellers, designers and editors in order “to discover the opportunities that lie in books.”

“Here is a chance to meet with authors, booksellers, publishers, librarians, performing artists, novelists and poets,” Tafireyi said.

He said other activities to look forward to included live literature performances, book sales at huge discounts, writers and librarians’ workshops.

Tafireyi added that more international, regional and local writers and distributors have confirmed their attendance to witness ZIBF 2017.