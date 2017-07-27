Yadah despatch Sunshine City Boys

YADAH . . . . . . . .(1) 1

HARARE CITY . . . . . . 0

Roderick Mutuma made his debut for Yadah FC and helped his side record a win over Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Morris Depot yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

Wellington Kamudyariwa blasted home in the 38th minute after a layoff from a header by the lanky striker, who joined from Highlanders last week.

With the victory, which came on the back of two consecutive defeats, the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries-owned side moved out of the relegation zone into 12th position.

Coach, Jairos Tapera said his team played second fiddle for the better part of the match, but was happy with the result.

“It’s a huge victory for us. Our movement was not there, maybe it was because of the mid-season break, but the positive thing from this was our defensive movement,” he said.

“We managed to repel all the pressure from City. But after so many defeats, it was natural that we would be cautious going forward and I’m happy that the guys managed to hold onto the lead.”

On Mutuma, Tapera said: “His contribution was very positive. His combination with the other strikers was a marvel.

“If he can get a goal in the next game, we could expect big things from him onwards.”

City coach, Philani Ncube was disappointed that his team missed opportunities and lost the match.

“The difference is the result, but in terms of performance we played very well,” he said.

“We should have wrapped up this game in the first 15 minutes, but we missed a couple of chances. They had only one chance in the first half and they punished us.”

Harare City enjoyed the early exchanges and created the better chances, but found Tafadzwa Dube, in goals for Yadah, unyieldinga and producing some brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

Yadah went ahead with their first attack of note, when a free kick was headed down onto the path of Kamudyariwa, who blasted past Maxwell Nyamupangedengu

Both teams created chances, thereafter, but Yadah managed to hold on for the precious win.

Teams

Yadah: T Dube, D Dauda, J Dzingai, W Kalongonda, R Dongo, B Mapfumo, M Demera, W Kamudyariwa, M Chiwara, L Mavunga (E Karembo, 88’), R Mutuma

Harare City: M Nyamupangedengu, P Mphelele, H Chapusha, R Uchena, T Chimwemwe, F Madhananga, T Samanja, W Ndiweni (M Gaki, 46’), W Manondo (T Tumba, 75’), M Vengesai, J Chipangura