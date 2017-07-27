Unplugged fiesta fever heightens

Organisers of the Unplugged Music Concert presented by Coca-Cola said they are now extending the monthly blankets and wine style music fiesta to Bulawayo and have settled for September 3.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Co-founder, Chiedza Danha told NewsDay yesterday that they were extending the event to appease their Bulawayo fans.

“The intention behind extending the brand to Bulawayo is that we have a lot of lot of loyal unpluggers in Bulawayo, some who even travel to Harare for the show,” she said.

“We are also building a national brand that should have a national reach. Bulawayo has amazing artistes and upcoming talent and we are looking forward to having them share their craft on our stage.”

She said regular events will be held there depending on the response of the people.

Danha said the international event, which they are planning to do at the end of this year, will be a show that will forever be remembered.

“On the international event, we cannot promise anything as of yet because we are still in talks with the acts we want to bring in, but the only hint we can give is that this will be one of the biggest global stars to visit Zimbabwe in recent years,” she said.

This month’s concert, slated for July 30 at Wingate Park Golf course, Pomona will be headlined by the Afro-jazz sensation, Diana “Magwenya” Samkange and Peace “Ba Shupi” Ndlovu, .

The musicians will rub shoulders with Monkey Nuts and the circuit resident DJs, Reverb 7 and TK beats.

Tickets will cost $10 each for adults and $5 for children.

Coca-cola Zimbabwe inked a partnership deal with the Unplugged Music Concert, which will see the show run monthly until December as part of their efforts to support local artistes.