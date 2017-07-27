Syndromes that spoil young people’s relationships

At our young adults meetings which we call Generation Transform, we have been talking about habits that poison relationships. It is amazing to see how so many of us struggle to make relationships work and yet all human life is about relationships. It is also interesting to note that many young people are struggling in their relationships. Every human being has a need for relationships. Humans are created to relate with each other at different levels of life and it is the duty of every human to relate with others and even with the environment with love. Let me not go to the deep spirituality and psychology of relationships, but just make a highlight of some small things that can really poison good relationships. Many young people’s relationships suffer from what I call the: transference syndrome, quitting syndrome and third party syndrome.

Relationships: Kilton Moyo

Transference syndrome

Many people transfer or transport from past relationships all the weaknesses, disappointments, anger and hurts into the next relationship. This way of doing things will keep harming you and causing you to fail. If your past date had a weakness that caused the breakdown, it does not mean the next one will or has a similar weakness. The moment you begin to see the current in the eyes of the past one, then you have a problem going forward. The fear to be disappointed will imprison you because it will not allow you to enjoy your relationship. You are always afraid they will hurt you too. When you do this, you literary see wrongs all over the person and you are chocking the relationship. The best thing is to always deal with yourself and your angers and carry into a relationship an attitude of love and not fear. Most young people fail to rid themselves of the past hurts and only to allow these hurts to interfere with their relationships everywhere. Remember that there are no two people who are the same. You are now with a different person all together. Take time to know them as they are than seeing your past in them. Do not confuse the two.

Quitting syndrome

Many young people are quitters. We have a generation that has no patience and time to build and to encourage. We have a generation that wants to get married to angels.

Unfortunately angels do not marry. I am not suggesting that you stay in a relationship that is full of cheating, violence and all that stuff. I am suggesting that some things are not worth quitting on. Humanity has mistakes and weaknesses and it takes patience and commitment to encourage and develop each other. Maybe before you quit try and assist. Yes, when there is no desire to change, then you can quit.

Many reasons given for quitting relationships are too shallow and a reflection of selfishness this generation is suffering from. They say in the world that Rome was not built in one day. This means there was patience involved. There was tension and feelings of giving up, but they never gave up until Rome was finished. The same applies to relationships; there are some minor and natural things that surely we can overcome if we are both willing. I have said this and I say it again: “If you are in a relationship intending to marry and the person beats you up, cheats on you, shows signs of violence, they are dishonest in all things etc., get out.”

Third party syndrome

Many relationships suffer interference by a third party. There are many stakeholders involved in young people’s relationships these days. Whether this involvement is for the good or bad, that is not my interest today, but too much of this third party interference is a cause for concern. Family members, pastors, church leaders, friends, and even other suitors, they all can make young people’s relationships unbearable. All these people claim they have a right to be involved. I do not dispute that. I am a parent too and a community leader. At some point I will be and am involved, but I believe that my involvement should be to a certain point and must be desirable.

Many young people are confused in their relationships because the parents are ever interfering. Have you not seen parents who want you to marry their choice? You date and befriend their choice. If you do not do that there is no peace and they will do everything to ensure your relationships fail.

Have you not seen church leaders who want young people to marry the church’s choice and marry for the church and not themselves? Have you not seen church leaders who suspect every young person at church? Once they see a lady walking or talking with a young man, they conclude and it becomes a disciplinary action. You can only walk with the one they have chosen for you. I am not surprised that even in the church young people are confused with relationships and the divorce rate is high and the quality of marriages is poor.

I am of the opinion that young people must make choices. You marry whom you love. You relate with whom you choose. Yes there must be guidance, but guidance must not be dictating and matching people. Yes parents can guide and advice against a relationship based on truths. They have the right, but they cannot go to the point of fighting every choice just because they do not like the person or the way the person looks or just because the mothers are not in good books at church. The third party syndrome has caused serious heartbreaks in many young people’s relationships.

Well, we all understand that the more the enemy confuses our relationships, the more we stay confused as people. Our life depends on relationships. I mean very sound and good relationships. Young people around us need guidance and wisdom so they can walk better. At Citizen Africa Foundation, we have a passion for young people and their relationships.

We have put up a platform we call Generation Transform, where we can meet and talk on various relational issues. Every young adult is welcome and the meetings are free.

Follow us on all our media channels and call us or write to us. You can also read our book Marriage Fitness or any of our eight books. They are available online kiltonmoyoinspirations.com where you can download to your device. We offer you very sound, practical, relevant and restoring coaching and counselling on marriage, family, sexuality and relationships.

Kilton Moyo is creator of Fruitful Marriages, a renewal and enrichment programme and is pastor, counsellor and author of Marriage Fitness. Call or whatsapp on +263 775 337 207, +263 772 610 103 or kilton.citizenafrica@consultant.com