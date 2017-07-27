PJ Powers to be honoured during Green Concert

TOP South African musician PJ Powers is set to be honoured with a humanitarian award at the Green Concert scheduled for tomorrow in recognition of her efforts in the campaign for the conservation of the rhino, NewsDay has established.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Afro-jazz musician and concert organiser, Dereck Mpofu, will present the award named after the late arts journalists — Sharon Muguwu and Sophia Chese — who used the media and arts to champion the betterment of humanity.

PJ Powers, who will be the first recipient of the award, will perform as a guest artiste at this year’s edition of the Green Concert at the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority headquarters in Harare.

The concert will serve as an awareness campaign for the environment through music, dance and song.

Mpofu, who is the goodwill ambassador for the Water Conservation and Zero Littering Campaign, told NewsDay yesterday that this year’s award was in memory of Muguwu and Chese’s contributions in disseminating relevant issues through the media.

“We will be launching the inaugural Green Ambassador Guild Awards meant to honour individuals and institutions championing environmental causes in different communities. As part of the awards, there is a humanitarian award named after the late arts journalists Sharon and Sophia whom I have worked with, to be bestowed to PJ Powers as the first recipient in appreciating the role of arts and journalism in communicating relevant issues of the day,” he said.

Mpofu said he will share the stage with the Jabulani hitmaker alongside Afro-fusion artistes Pah Chihera and Musa Effects.

He said the event will be a two-in-one programme during which they will launch the inaugural Green Ambassador Guild Awards meant to honour individuals and institutions championing environmental causes in different communities.

“The stage is set for the concert with our guest artistes PJ Powers arriving tomorrow (today) and our local artistes who will share the stage with her have promised sterling performances,” he said.

“The Green Ambassador Guild Awards recognise and celebrate organisations championing community causes, individual community champions, innovators, green corporates, trail blazers and unique initiatives in efforts to safeguard our environment.”