Diamond looters plotted to assassinate me: Chidakwa

MINES minister Walter Chidakwa yesterday claimed that a group of suspected diamond looters once plotted to assassinate him when he stopped all diamond mining operations in Chiadzwa last year.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chidakwa made the disclosure at Chitangazuva reburial site in Chiadzwa, where tombstones are set to be erected on 128 graves, where he was addressing relocated Arda Transau villagers, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) officials and Information minister Christopher Mushohwe.

“It’s difficult to manage diamonds. There are some people, who benefited from diamonds. Some are Zimbabweans,” he said.

“It’s not me who stopped diamond mining of companies in Chiadzwa. It is President Robert Mugabe. Even minister Mushohwe knows that we sat after a Cabinet meeting and the President asked me if I feared dealing with these mining companies and you know when the President says that, I had to take action.

“Today, I want to make it clear that if you were part of the looting, please stop it.

“After I stopped them (diamond companies), they reported to other ministers, but the ministers referred them back to me. Some even cried in my office and I had to give them tissue paper (to wipe away tears).

“Some even suggested taking me out, but God protects us. I told my security (details) that God protects. I knew that they were going to lose their court cases. You can’t be a doctor without a licence.”

The minister apologised to 3 000 workers, who lost their jobs following his directive to stop mining operations, adding that good times were coming for them, as most of them would be re-employed by ZCDC.

“I know that 3 000 workers lost their jobs in Chiadzwa and Chimanimani, but if you compare the damage, which was caused in those five years, it’s better that we stop and restart,” he said.

“Sixty percent of jobs should be awarded to locals, but don’t say the diamonds should only benefit Manyika, as the electricity is also coming from Matabeleland. ZCDC is currently employing 1 000 (people), but by the end of the year, they would be employing 1 700.”