Creating a compelling customer experience

It is now generally agreed that a compelling customer experience has evolved from a nice-to-have to a necessity in many industries, but financial institutions in Zimbabwe still have a long way to go before they can assure customers of such compelling experiences.

Financial Sector Spotlight: OMEN MUZA

We have seen some banks creating fancy titles such as Customer Experience Officer while others are refurbishing branches in order to match what they say are world class standards.

However, commensurate customer experience that is truly compelling has remained elusive. I recently walked into the branch of one of the local banks, which says that it is digitising its operations, and the experience was forgettable, to say the very least.

They have this very big banner/backdrop that says they will serve you in 10 minutes.

I will leave you to figure out the response I got when I asked one of the customer service officers whether the 10-minute count started as soon as I entered the branch or only when I started talking to her. We had a good laugh about it, although it is clearly not a laughing matter.

Anyway, in this instalment I share some insights I gleaned from my recent reading of an article by McKinsey. Those who want to enhance customer experience may find these snippets useful.

Define the experience

Only when a business has defined what the experience it seeks to design for its customers should be like, can it figure out how to build the processes and technologies needed to support it.

Digitising these processes means that the business can reduce costs, improve customer experience, capture value, and move to a next-generation operating model.

Question conventional wisdom

When an organisation embarks on the journey of transformation, the ability to question accepted wisdom is just as important as the technical capabilities — and sometimes more so.

Ensure that the organisation doesn’t allow its new vision to be limited by the way it does things today. There is no shortage of those whose default mode will be to want to continue doing things the way they have always done them. This is the time when the saying, “If you cannot change the person, change the person” applies.

Find out what customers want

Bankers, however, have good and responsive to customer needs, are not customers and the only reliable way to find out what customers want is to go out and ask them. My bank says it is digitising so that they can make my life better, but they have not asked me what my real pain points are.

Define the scope of transformation

The scope of a journey is defined by the product (such as a current account), the channel (such as online or branch), the customer segment (such as retail or commercial), and the phase of customer engagement (such as sales or servicing).

How these elements are combined, determines the scope of transformation which can either be narrow (a mortgage for existing customers via the online channel) or broad (all mortgage products in all channels).

Governance can stand in the way

The governance is an area where long-standing structures and practices designed to minimise risk can impede the fast, well-informed decision making needed to bring digital innovations quickly to market.

Agile delivery can’t be sustained if teams have to approach one governance body after another for approval. Banks’ information technology development is often overseen by architecture and infrastructure project committees that require extensive documentation, numerous meetings and long lead times.

These processes were originally designed to protect banks against rework, security issues and system failures.

Paradoxically, such safeguards can have the opposite effect of increasing the time it takes to fix problems when things go wrong, so from the get-go, find out the best way to ensure agile delivery with compromising compliance issues.

Just as we change the way we drive technological innovation, so we need to change the way we consider, debate and approve decisions.

Develop supporting technology infrastructure

Once a new customer experience has been designed, tested, and refined, the next step is to develop the technology infrastructure to support it.

To prevent unnecessary complexity, the new build should be as architecturally flexible as possible — incorporating reusable components and services or deploying the same functionality across multiple channels, while taking care not to jeopardise the performance of existing systems.

Launch digital adoption campaigns

However, a good digitised solution may be, it means nothing if customers don’t use it.

According to McKinsey, the trick is to minimize the effort needed to move to the new model and launch digital-adoption campaigns to make customers aware. Too often, these campaigns are overlooked or neglected, leading to lacklustre adoption andlost value.

 Omen N. Muza is the founder and editor of the MFSB. You can view his LinkedIn profile at zw.linkedin.com/pub/omen-n-muza/30/641/3b8 or initiate contact on omen.muza@gmail.com.