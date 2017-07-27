This Constitution petitions Dokora

CIVIL rights lobby group, #This Constitution, on Tuesday petitioned Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora and asked him to halt the frog-marching of pupils to President Robert Mugabe’s rallies.

BY SILAS NKALA

The pressure group’s spokesperson, Moses Marara, yesterday said they presented their petition at the ministry’s Bulawayo offices, where they also demanded incorporation of constitutional studies in the education curriculum.

“We petitioned the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Tuesday over incorporation of constitutional studies into the education curriculum, as well as over the frog-marching of pupils to political meetings,” he said.

“We are concerned that your ministry, under your watch, is presiding over the abuse of primary and secondary school pupils by forcing them to attend political rallies against the dictates of the Constitution, which advocates for the protection of children from all forms of abuse.

“Your ministry, which should know better, sees it fit to force-march school pupils entrusted into your hands by hardworking parents, who are struggling to raise money for paying school fees, to political rallies at a time when they are meant to be attending lessons.

“Your ministry, by abusing school children, is showing unmitigated levels of disrespect of the Constitution, the generality of the hardworking parents and the rights of the school pupils, who are supposed to be protected from abuse.”

The pressure group said forcing pupils to attend political rallies exposed them to all forms of obscenities, including drunk political activists and hate language.

“How would you feel, yourself, if you were to work hard to raise school fees for your own children, send them to school and the next thing you see them at a political rally chanting slogans and being initiated into a world full of hate and violence by leaders, whose children don’t even attend the same rallies let alone live in Zimbabwe?” the petition read.

“Would you not call such behaviour diabolic, satanic and grossly irresponsible?”

The pressure group also accused the ministry of failing to incorporate constitutional studies into the new education curriculum.

“We are concerned that given your ministry’s failure to comply with the constitutional provision cited above, the country’s primary and secondary education system is producing half-baked, constitutionally-illiterate students, with a gross lack of knowledge about Zimbabwe,” the petition continued.

“That lack of constitutional awareness makes students amenable to abuse through rights violations by both state and non-state actors.”