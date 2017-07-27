Caps drop more points

CAPS UNITED . . . . . 0

SHABANIE MINE . . . . .0

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe believes their participation in the African Champions League, which has seen several of his players attracting interest from foreign clubs, is now impacting on their performance, after they were held to a goalless draw by Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Zimbabwean champions reached the group stage of the prestigious tournament for the first time in their history, with some of their star players drawing attention from big clubs in Africa.

And without striker Abbas Amidu, who agreed terms with Egyptian side, Smouha, and Ronald Pfumbidzai, who left for trials in South Africa with Bloemfontein Celtic, Caps struggled for fluency against the asbestos miners and could only manage a point, which takes their tally to 14 from the 11 matches they have played in the campaign.

They remain third from bottom.

“We anticipated this after our participation in the Champions League and we need to try and reset the mindset of the players,” Chitembwe said.

“We need to refocus. Some still have broken hearts because when you set personal goals and you fail to achieve them, you are bound to expect this.”

Chitembwe said some of his players could be contemplating on their future and were now chickening out on challenges, as they hoped their exploits on the African safari could earn them lucrative moves.

His counterpart, Takesure Chiragwi, was pleased with the draw.

“We are happy with the point gained,” he said.

“It is very important for the club. The team has changed. We have some senior players, who left and for this young team to come here and give us this result, we can only be happy.”

Shabanie started off brightly with Farai Mupasiri missing a good opportunity on seven minutes, sending his effort over the bar near the penalty area.

Moments later, Amon Kambanje directed his effort wide before Dominic Chungwa missed with a wild effort on 13 minutes after breaching the visitors’ defence as Caps responded.

Teams

Caps United: P Chigumba, H Zvirekwi, V Musarurwa, (K Nyamupfukudza, 88’), C Munzabwa, J Jangano, D Chafa, (J Zhuwawo, 65’), C Kamhapa, P Bhamusi, R Chitiyo, A Kambanje, D Chungwa (J Ngodzo 59’)

Shabanie Mine: S Mafukidze, L Nyamande, W Mapfumo, (N Mpofu, M Murimi, (B Mtigo, 62’), T Mavhunga, T Mupumha, F Mupasiri, FMuza, (W Mupasiri, 90’), T Chigede, W Taderera